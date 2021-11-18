Julius Jones supporters hold Capitol vigil as Stitt considers clemency

OKLAHOMA CITY — Convicted killer Julius Jones’ mother told a crowd of supporters on Wednesday that the system was broken as her son was set to be executed in less than 24 hours.

Madeline Davis-Jones’ comments were made on the second floor of the Oklahoma Capitol to hundreds of supporters as Gov. Kevin Stitt considered whether to grant Jones clemency, as the Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-1 earlier this month to recommend.

The family earlier in the day had visited Jones at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, where he is scheduled to die by lethal injection around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Davis-Jones said she had high hopes that she would be able to hug her son, but she said that was not allowed.

“He is not this monster people have portrayed him” to be, she said.

She contends that her son is innocent and said she didn’t want to go to a lynching on Thursday.

After the execution, “sorry is not going to bring anybody back,” she said. “Why be sorry? Be sure.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said that if the state thinks Jones is guilty, it should give him a “fair trial.”

The crowd broke out in applause and began chanting “Free Julius.”