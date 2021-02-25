Judge to hear Tulsa nonprofit's arguments against state's awarding health information exchange contract to tech company

MyHealth called the competitive bid process flawed and arbitrary.

State Purchasing Director Dan Sivard wrote that he respected some of MyHealth’s opinions but that none was sufficient to sustain the nonprofit’s protest, denying each ground as without merit.

Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan, questioned Harpe about the Oklahoma Health Care Authority’s vendor choice on Jan. 28 during a House Appropriations and Budget Committee performance review hearing.

McEntire, who is chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Health, asked why the state is electing to move forward with a company at a cost of $30 million more than what MyHealth could charge.

Harpe responded that MyHealth’s bid history is interesting. He questioned how the company’s original $106 million bid morphed into $41 million for its best and final offer with no change in services. He then noted that the unsolicited offer of $19 million came after all other competitors were told the bidding period had ended.

“In any business practice no one can do that. That’s not a fair and open practice,” Harpe said. “I mean, at that point you don’t know how much information’s out there. It kind of taints the waters, so to speak.