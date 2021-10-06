Joy Hofmeister to flip parties, challenge Kevin Stitt for governor in 2022

Beating an incumbent, let alone one who self-funded his first campaign to the tune of $5 million, is a tall order.

But Hofmeister said she has a proven track record for “staring down threats and partisanship before" while continuing to work professionally to find common ground and build consensus.

“This is a very large challenge. But I am hearing from Oklahomans who want change and who agree with me that Gov. Stitt is driving the state in the wrong direction. They’re tired of partisan politics,” she said.

More than 6½ years after being sworn into political office for the first time, Hofmeister is not only far from her days as a novice, but she views herself and her family as "battle tested" in politics.

She was referring to being charged in November 2016 with four felonies by Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater based on allegations that she and a couple of her GOP campaign associates conspired with an outside group during the 2014 election on negative campaign advertising against her predecessor, Barresi. All charges were dismissed nine months later.