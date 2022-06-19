Johnson, Hofmeister face off for Democratic nomination in governor race

OKLAHOMA CITY – State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister faces former state Sen. Connie Johnson in the June 28 Democratic primary for governor.

Hofmeister, who is finishing her second term as state superintendent, switched from Republican to Democrat in November.

“Gov. (Kevin) Stitt has hijacked the Republican Party,” Hofmeister, 57, said. “He is running this state into the ground. I want to get back to Oklahoma values of common sense, working together, respect for one another and actually getting things done.”

Stitt is seeking a second term. He is among four Republicans vying for the nomination.

Johnson, 70, is a consultant who is making her second attempt at governor after an unsuccessful attempt at the U.S. Senate. She served nine years in the Oklahoma State Senate and also served on staff.

“Only in Oklahoma could the Republican Party run a Republican in the Democratic primary and the Democrats say OK,” Johnson said. “Nowhere else.”

She said there is nothing to prevent Hofmeister from switching back to Republican “after pulling this big hoax.”

Hofmeister graduated from Eastwood High School in Tulsa. She holds a bachelor’s in education from Texas Christian University and is working on a master’s at the University of Oklahoma.

She is a former teacher who owned a Kumon Math and Reading Center in Tulsa.

Hofmeister said her top issues are building a stronger, competitive education system, safe and healthy communities and creating high-paying jobs.

“Families shouldn’t have to work three jobs and still have homeownership out of reach,” she said.

The state needs more students to graduate from high school and be ready for CareerTech, the military or college, she said.

Oklahoma also needs to solve its teacher shortage, something few were talking about until she took office, she said.

“Gov. Stitt is threatening all of our schools with his voucher scheme, which is a rural school killer,” Hofmeister said.

She has plenty of criticism for Stitt.

“I have had a front-row seat to Gov. Stitt’s self-dealing, cronyism and lack of transparency,” Hofmeister said. “It has to stop.”

It has only benefited his friends and his own business, she said.

She said Stitt is out of touch with regular Oklahomans and is reading off a national script.

“This is more than a slogan of top 10,” she said. “Oklahomans need a governor who knows how to get there.”

Johnson said one of her top issues is to provide funding for a quality education.

In addition, she believes reinvesting in roads, bridges, broadband and environmental needs will create good-paying jobs.

Johnson said health and mental health services are a basic human right and health care systems need to be restructured to make them more accountable.

She also supports reforming the criminal legal system and sentencing guidelines.

She said a “good old boy” system has led to the overincarceration of certain groups of people. The state needs a uniform sentencing system, she said.

She also wants to empower marginalized groups in underserved communities with information about voting as a way to improve their circumstances in life.

She is a staunch advocate of a woman’s right to choose abortion.

Johnson is a graduate of Frederick A. Douglass High School in Oklahoma City. She holds a bachelor’s in French from the University of Pennsylvania and a master’s in rehabilitation counseling from Langston University. She holds a doctorate in political science from Larry Love University.

