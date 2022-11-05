John Hope Franklin Dinner of Reconciliation Nov. 17

Kellie Carter Jackson, a professor at Wellesley College, will be the keynote speaker at the 11th John Hope Franklin Dinner of Reconciliation at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17 in The Vista at 21.

The annual dinner is designed to bring Tulsans of all walks of life together for a family-style dinner and conversation. This year’s theme is: “The Case for Education in Reconciliation: Focusing on Advocacy.”

Cost is $25, or $15 for children. Make reservations at https://www.jhfcenter.org/.

Carter Jackson, the feature speaker, is the author of “Force & Freedom: Black Abolitionists and the Politics of Violence,” which won the Society of Historians of the Early American Republic’s James H. Broussard Best First Book Prize.

She is co-editor of “Reconsidering Roots: Race, Politics, & Memory.”

Carter Jackson is Michael and Denise Kellen Associate Professor of Africana Studies at Wellesley. She specializes in the lived experiences of Black people, particularly in connection with slavery, abolitionism, the Civil War, political violence, Black women’s history and film.

She is also a historian in residence with the Boston’s Museum of African American History.

