Jobless filings decline as Oklahoma prepares to distribute recently approved program funds

State officials said Thursday they expect to begin distributing new jobless claim benefits by the end of next week as a government report shows unemployment filings continuing to decline.

The new COVID-19 relief package, American Rescue Plan, extends federal unemployment benefits to Oklahomans through Sept. 6.

The package extends the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and the $300 weekly benefit from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.

“Thanks to the innovative and strategic solutions provided by our dedicated team at OESC, we expect to begin distributing payments from the new federal relief bill by the end of next week,” Shelley Zumwalt, executive director of Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, said in a written statement. “I commend our team for working around the clock this past week to allow us to quickly implement the benefits package and get payments to Oklahomans in need.”

The expected payments come as about 6,500 Oklahoma workers filed first-time jobless claims with the state last week, an 8% decline from revised figures the prior week, according to a U.S. Department of Labor report.