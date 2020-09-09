Jim Inhofe, Abby Broyles ads hit the airwaves in Senate race

Republican incumbent Jim Inhofe and Democratic challenger Abby Broyles agree on very little, but judging from the TV advertisements each began airing this week, they are simpatico on one thing.

This year’s U.S. Senate race is about Inhofe.

Inhofe’s 60-second spot features a soft gospel music track while a male narrator warns viewers that the “soul of our nation” is threatened by “Socialists. Liberals. Progressives. They’re not called Oklahomans.

“Jim Inhofe is an Oklahoman. He’s a patriot. Served in the United States Army. Serving us is Jim’s life. Keeping wolves far from Oklahoma’s borders.”

The ad doesn’t mention Broyles, but it does linger on the face of a young woman who might be a look alike as the narrator intones “Not called Oklahomans.”

For the record, Broyles was born in the Oklahoma City area and has spent most of her 30 years in the state. Inhofe was born in Iowa and grew up in Tulsa.

Broyles’ 30-second spot is also all about Inhofe, but in a different way. It opens with video of Inhofe saying “I was not at the meeting” and proceeds to tell voters the 85-year-old incumbent is no longer up to the job.