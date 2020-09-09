Jim Inhofe, Abby Broyles ads hit the airwaves in Senate race

Republican incumbent Jim Inhofe and Democratic challenger Abby Broyles agree on very little, but judging from the TV advertisements each began airing this week, they are simpatico on one thing.
This year’s U.S. Senate race is about Inhofe.
Inhofe’s 60-second spot features a soft gospel music track while a male narrator warns viewers that the “soul of our nation” is threatened by “Socialists. Liberals. Progressives. They’re not called Oklahomans.
“Jim Inhofe is an Oklahoman. He’s a patriot. Served in the United States Army. Serving us is Jim’s life. Keeping wolves far from Oklahoma’s borders.”
The ad doesn’t mention Broyles, but it does linger on the face of a young woman who might be a look alike as the narrator intones “Not called Oklahomans.”
For the record, Broyles was born in the Oklahoma City area and has spent most of her 30 years in the state. Inhofe was born in Iowa and grew up in Tulsa.
Broyles’ 30-second spot is also all about Inhofe, but in a different way. It opens with video of Inhofe saying “I was not at the meeting” and proceeds to tell voters the 85-year-old incumbent is no longer up to the job.
“Jim Inhofe?” says a female narrator, “He’s been in office since 1967. Sure, he probably thinks he’s still up for the job, but he misses so many votes. So many meetings.”
Missed votes is a point Broyles’ campaign has hit on previously, although it’s unclear what is meant exactly. According to govtrack.com, Inhofe missed 2.1% of all roll call votes on bills and procedural motions in 2019, which was about average.
This year he’s missed six of the Senate’s 164 roll call votes, with four of those occurring in January after his wife had a stroke. None of the missed votes was close.
Voice and unanimous consent votes are not recorded, and many votes occur in committee meetings. Inhofe belongs to several committees but devotes most of his time to Armed Services, which he chairs.
The ad uses selected clips to suggest that Inhofe is out of the loop while the narrator says, “It’s obvious to everybody but him that he’s just not up for the job.”
But to hear Inhofe’s ad tell it, he’s the only one between his fellow Oklahomans and Godless socialists, higher taxes and rioting in the streets.
“Oklahomans,” the narrator concludes, “choose Jim Inhofe.”
