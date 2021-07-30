Jewish Federation of Tulsa calls out state GOP for using Star of David in vaccine dispute

OKLAHOMA CITY — The head of the Jewish Federation of Tulsa on Friday said the Oklahoma Republican Party’s use of the yellow Star of David on social media to rally against mandatory COVID-19 vaccination is “horribly upsetting.”

The Oklahoma Republican Party posted a "call to action" for "patriots" on its Facebook page Friday.

The message, which included a picture of a yellow Star of David with the word "unvaccinated" on it, asks viewers to call Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell — acting governor while Gov. Kevin Stitt is in Azerbaijan — to request a special legislative session to address private businesses' employee vaccination mandates. Jews were forced by the Nazis to wear yellow stars on their clothing during the Holocaust.

The Facebook message says: “Limited access to travel within their State, Province or Territory. The bearer may not fly, cannot enter a pub, restaurant, club or theatre. Has limited access to either work, buy and sell goods or have access to services and health care. WAKE UP PEOPLE — Is this sounding familiar?”

Aida Nozick, Jewish Federation of Tulsa executive director, said comparing vaccination to the requirement that Jews wear the Star of David is “moronic at the very least” and “hugely inappropriate.”