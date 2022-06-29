'It's not over by any means': Stitt still optimistic on tax cuts

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt said he’s still optimistic that the Oklahoma Legislature will approve tax cuts in a special legislative session.

After the House and Senate left the special session called by Stitt at odds over a slate of tax cut proposals, it’s unclear where lawmakers will go from here.

The House approved a half-dozen bills that would either suspend or eliminate the state’s 4.5% grocery sales tax and trim 0.25 percentage points off all personal income tax rates.

But a top senator said it would be “fiscally irresponsible” for the upper chamber to take up the bills, citing the costs of a special session and procedural legislative rules he said would prevent the measures from going to the governor’s desk.

Stitt said he plans to discuss the special session with legislative leaders following Tuesday’s primary elections.

Legislative leaders in both chambers complained that Stitt hadn’t communicated with them prior to the start of the special session.

Stitt is still pushing for the Legislature to approve tax cuts sooner rather than later in light of high inflation rates. Specifically, he asked lawmakers to eliminate the state’s portion of the grocery sales tax and reduce the state’s personal income tax rates.

“It’s not over by any means,” Stitt told The Oklahoman on Thursday. “I believe that Oklahomans have let their voices be heard that inflation is still running rampant. Real Oklahomans are hurting, so that’s why I called for that inflation relief.”

Lawmakers left the special session in limbo.

The House adjourned for the final time after passing tax-cut bills. The Senate has not closed out the special session, nor has the chamber acted on the tax-cut proposals.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Greg McCortney, R-Ada, said previously it would be a waste of time and money to act on the bills.

Senate leaders said that even if the chamber approved the bills, they could not go to the governor’s desk because the House had already adjourned sine die — a Latin term state legislatures use to indicate final adjournment.

“It would be fiscally irresponsible of us to take those bills up, knowing that they could never become law,” McCortney said. “We would only be wasting the taxpayers’ dollars.”

House leaders have disputed their Senate counterparts’ procedural arguments and said the tax-cut bills could go to the governor’s desk as soon as the Senate takes action.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, previously said the chamber could sine die when lawmakers return to the Capitol for a separate special session to spend federal stimulus funds.

Lawmakers could also address tax cuts in the special session on federal stimulus relief if two-thirds of both chambers agree to add the issue to the special session agenda.

Stitt said he’s not opposed to calling a new special session on tax cuts if procedural issues prevent the Legislature from moving forward in the open-ended special session.

“If that will solve some procedural issues, then sure, we can set a date and come back and come up with an agreement, and I can call (the Legislature) back in for a fourth special session,” Stitt said.

When Stitt first called the special session after vetoing two tax relief proposals approved by the Legislature — direct payments to taxpayers and elimination of a 1.25% vehicle sales tax — House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, offered some advice.

“What the governor does not understand is you never call a special session until you have an agreed-upon plan to run,” McCall said in late May.

In the Senate, Treat formed a tax reform working group that he said will take a methodical approach to the issue. There is no timeline for the panel to make recommendations.

“We’re for tax reform,” Treat said previously. “We just want to make sure the tax reform is good long term for the state of Oklahoma.”