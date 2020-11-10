 Skip to main content
'It's not a done deal,' Inhofe says with no specific cause to question apparent Biden victory
Inhofe Nov. 3

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe makes remarks Nov. 3 at a GOP watch party in Tulsa.

 Matt Barnard, Tulsa World

While acknowledging he doesn't know specifically why Joe Biden's apparent victory wouldn't hold up, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said the presidential race has not yet been decided, but "The important thing that's going to happen is whether we maintain the Republican majority in the United States Senate."

This last was a reference to the two Georgia Senate seats that will be decided Jan. 5. Those elections are almost certain to determine the Senate majority and, among other things, whether Inhofe remains chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Speaking Tuesday via Zoom to the Rotary Club of Tulsa, Inhofe spent most of his time recapping his disagreements on defense spending with the Obama administration and praising President Donald Trump for his commitment to "rebuilding the military."

He reviewed a list of benefits to Oklahoma's military bases from the National Defense Authorization Act that must be passed before the end of the year, and he generally shied away from saying too much about the election except that he'd been wrong in assuming Trump would win in a "lay down."

"You all heard me say over and over again I expect he'll be re-elected, no doubt, because of the things he's done," said Inhofe, who was himself re-elected this fall to a fifth full term in the Senate.

"The Democrats were smart in doing what they did, climbing so far out on that branch that everyone's going to assume it's a done deal," he said. "It's not a done deal."

Nevertheless, Inhofe did not sound overly assured in his assessment of Trump's situation. He acknowledged the current president would have to overturn the results in at least three states to reverse Biden's apparent victory.

"The president is very sincere about this; it's not over, but that's where we are today," Inhofe said.

Pressed on evidence of fraud or mistakes that would lead ultimately to Trump remaining in office, Inhofe said: "We're not supposed to know that yet. I don't know that yet. I'm not sure the president knows that. He has the investigation going on, and he has a lot of reasons for believing there is fraud."

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

Trump easily wins Oklahoma, Inhofe wins 5th Senate term; Follow our election coverage
Trump easily wins Oklahoma, Inhofe wins 5th Senate term; Follow our election coverage

We will offer reactions and analysis from our veteran political team, including Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene and Staff Writer Randy Krehbiel.

Gallery: The local Republican Watch Party

Gallery: The local Democratic Watch Party at ONEOK Field

President Donald Trump easily wins in Oklahoma

Inhofe wins fifth Senate term, says it will be his last

Gallery: Voters line up on Election Day in Tulsa

Trump easily wins Oklahoma, Inhofe wins 5th Senate term; Follow our election coverage
Trump easily wins Oklahoma, Inhofe wins 5th Senate term; Follow our election coverage

We will offer reactions and analysis from our veteran political team, including Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene and Staff Writer Randy Krehbiel.

Gallery: The local Republican Watch Party

Gallery: The local Democratic Watch Party at ONEOK Field

President Donald Trump easily wins in Oklahoma

Inhofe wins fifth Senate term, says it will be his last

Gallery: Voters line up on Election Day in Tulsa

Trump easily wins Oklahoma, Inhofe wins 5th Senate term; Follow our election coverage
Trump easily wins Oklahoma, Inhofe wins 5th Senate term; Follow our election coverage

We will offer reactions and analysis from our veteran political team, including Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene and Staff Writer Randy Krehbiel.

Gallery: The local Republican Watch Party

Gallery: The local Democratic Watch Party at ONEOK Field

President Donald Trump easily wins in Oklahoma

Inhofe wins fifth Senate term, says it will be his last

Gallery: Voters line up on Election Day in Tulsa

