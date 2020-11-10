'It's not a done deal,' Inhofe says with no specific cause to question apparent Biden victory

While acknowledging he doesn't know specifically why Joe Biden's apparent victory wouldn't hold up, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said the presidential race has not yet been decided, but "The important thing that's going to happen is whether we maintain the Republican majority in the United States Senate."

This last was a reference to the two Georgia Senate seats that will be decided Jan. 5. Those elections are almost certain to determine the Senate majority and, among other things, whether Inhofe remains chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Speaking Tuesday via Zoom to the Rotary Club of Tulsa, Inhofe spent most of his time recapping his disagreements on defense spending with the Obama administration and praising President Donald Trump for his commitment to "rebuilding the military."

He reviewed a list of benefits to Oklahoma's military bases from the National Defense Authorization Act that must be passed before the end of the year, and he generally shied away from saying too much about the election except that he'd been wrong in assuming Trump would win in a "lay down."

"You all heard me say over and over again I expect he'll be re-elected, no doubt, because of the things he's done," said Inhofe, who was himself re-elected this fall to a fifth full term in the Senate.