OKLAHOMA CITY — Although Gov. Kevin Stitt was reelected mere months ago, potential frontrunners in the next governor’s race are already beginning to emerge.

Local political observers say they’re seeing early signs of some of the state’s top elected officials positioning themselves to run for higher office in 2026.

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, Attorney General Gentner Drummond, State Superintendent Ryan Walters, House Speaker Charles McCall and Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat are all possible contenders for the GOP nomination for governor in 2026, said two local political science experts.

None of these elected officials have declared their intent to run. But sometimes actions speak louder than words.

Drummond, Walters and Treat all told the Tulsa World they have no plans to mount gubernatorial campaigns. McCall and Pinnell have not ruled out the possibility.

A longer list of potential gubernatorial candidates could also include anyone who unsuccessfully ran for the U.S. Senate last year after Sen. Jim Inhofe announced his intent to retire, said Michael Crespin, director of the University of Oklahoma’s Carl Albert Congressional Research and Studies Center.

Stitt won’t be eligible to run again because of term limits.

“If you’re thinking of running, as soon as the guy in front of you is termed out, then you have to start plotting,” Crespin said.

There’s the quiet side of beginning to campaign, which largely revolves around getting the backing of key donors. Then there’s the more overt side of testing the waters for a campaign, which involves a candidate’s trying to raise their statewide profile, Crespin said.

Potential candidates won’t be blatant in their actions, but they will try to frame issues in a way that they think will be most attractive to voters, said James Davenport, an associate dean at Rose State College who specializes in political science.

Political posturing could be playing a role in the dispute between McCall and Treat on school choice and teacher pay raise bills, Davenport said.

“Anybody who’s serious about running in 2026 is already starting to think about what they need to be ready for that,” Davenport said. “That includes what kind of policies to pursue and what kind of approaches their offices should take. That’s already beginning.”

Walters is a likely contender for higher office even though he’s a controversial figure who has faced opposition from within his own party, Davenport said.

Walters won the state superintendent’s race after centering his campaign on culture-war rhetoric.

Some GOP lawmakers have criticized him for continuing his campaign rhetoric even after taking office.

Walters’ campaign manager, Matt Langston, continues to serve as the superintendent’s right-hand man, now as a top adviser at the State Department of Education.

Local political observers have their eyes on Drummond as a potential candidate because he has made a splash in state government since taking office, Crespin said. He’s also more of a centrist Republican when compared to Stitt and some other leading GOP politicos, he said.

Drummond is constantly in the news, and he is finding bipartisan public support for his attempts to investigate public corruption and bring greater transparency to state government, said Andy Moore, founder of grassroots advocacy group Let’s Fix This.

Moore compared Oklahoma’s next gubernatorial race to the 2024 presidential race. Gubernatorial candidates will line up more speaking gigs and ramp up their social media presence in the same way presidential contenders will start visiting Iowa, which hosts the first presidential nominating contest, he said.

“My view is that the next gubernatorial election starts June 1 of this year, or the day after sine die,” Moore said in reference to when the Oklahoma Legislature adjourns in May.

Donelle Harder, who managed Stitt’s reelection campaign, said the GOP political environment is ripe for a government outsider to jump into the next governor’s race and find success as a dark horse candidate. Harder also played a key role in Stitt’s first gubernatorial campaign, when the businessman and political newcomer won despite unlikely odds.

“I think there is a trend in Republican-dominated states where they do elect back-to-back outsiders,” she said. “I think that’s a real possibility for Oklahoma.”

Harder said it’s too soon for the general public to begin thinking about the next governor’s race.

But donors are paying attention. Anyone who is beginning to posture for a gubernatorial bid is doing so to signal to Oklahoma’s wealthiest donors their interest in running for the state’s highest office, she said.