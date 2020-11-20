'Integrity in elections' concern of Oklahoma Republican lawmaker amplifying election conspiracy claims

McDugle and probably many others think the national media and Trump's critics are not being honest about their biases.

"The message that's been laid out for a long time … is that if the election doesn't go the way we want, there must be cheating in the process," McDugle said. "But when Trump says it, all the sudden there is no election (cheating)."

McDugle says he just wants Trump to have his day in court, but alarms have sounded in recent days about the president resorting to direct pressure on state and local election officials.

Others say they suspect that the claims of election fraud and other maneuverings are not about winning court cases but about delaying and perhaps blocking Biden's eventual confirmation as the president-elect.

They also worry that the Trump campaign's loud and so far unproven claims will permanently damage faith in the election system McDugle says he's trying to protect.

The suggestion seemed to take McDugle aback. He said he suspects that election fraud has been commonplace "since the second term of (Bill) Clinton," but he offered no specifics.