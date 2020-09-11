Inmate advocates rally outside Eddie Warrior Correctional Center over COVID-19 epidemic

Multiple women inside the open dorm-style cell blocks could be heard from outside the gates Friday afternoon expressing frustrations about the DOC's handling of the pandemic, saying Thomas's name in her memory and saying another woman is on life support.

Rally co-organizer Tiffany Walton said she spent time in New York to help with the response to the COVID-19 pandemic before returning to Oklahoma, where she was disturbed to learn that Eddie Warrior has had more than 700 prisoners test positive.

Walton and another attendee, Pamela Brown, said they've heard reports from inside the prison about the women being served carbohydrate-dense food and living with inadequate ventilation. The lack of good nutrition and airflow, the women said, means prisoners will be less equipped to fight off a possible infection.

DOC reported that 63 prisoners there were in quarantine and that nearly 680 were in isolation as of Thursday, though Walton said the facility's layout makes it virtually impossible to practice effective social distancing.

"This facility has a bunch of ladies that I have grown to just love and just pray for and give them encouragement every day," Walton said. "There's nothing being handled. I'm here (outside) all the time, and I haven't seen anyone come and handle anything."