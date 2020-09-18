Inmate advocates rally at Capitol demanding better conditions for prisoners during COVID-19 pandemic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY — Advocates rallied at the Capitol on Friday seeking improved conditions for inmates amid a COVID-19 pandemic that has infected more than 2,500 inmates in Oklahoma prisons and led to the deaths of others.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced additional measures to deal with the pandemic.

“We are out here to continue to raise awareness as one particular group — there are other groups who are doing the same thing — to raise awareness about the plight of women in Eddie Warrior (Correctional Center in Taft) in particular, but the plight of people in prison in Oklahoma in general,” said former state Sen. Connie Johnson.

She said the government has refused to take seriously the threat of COVID-19 and conditions in the system.

“Our state is derelict in our duty as wards of people who are in our custody when we fail to provide them with a safe environment,” Johnson said.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections website, five inmates and two staff members have died possibly as a result of COVID-19.

The website says 58 Eddie Warrior Correctional Center inmates are currently testing positive and that 723 others have recovered.