Inmate advocates rally at Capitol demanding better conditions for prisoners during COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY — Advocates rallied at the Capitol on Friday seeking improved conditions for inmates amid a COVID-19 pandemic that has infected more than 2,500 inmates in Oklahoma prisons and led to the deaths of others.
Meanwhile, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced additional measures to deal with the pandemic.
“We are out here to continue to raise awareness as one particular group — there are other groups who are doing the same thing — to raise awareness about the plight of women in Eddie Warrior (Correctional Center in Taft) in particular, but the plight of people in prison in Oklahoma in general,” said former state Sen. Connie Johnson.
She said the government has refused to take seriously the threat of COVID-19 and conditions in the system.
“Our state is derelict in our duty as wards of people who are in our custody when we fail to provide them with a safe environment,” Johnson said.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections website, five inmates and two staff members have died possibly as a result of COVID-19.
The website says 58 Eddie Warrior Correctional Center inmates are currently testing positive and that 723 others have recovered.
Monica Hack, 58, of Purcell, said she attended the rally, which drew about 30 people, because her daughter is at Eddie Warrior Correctional Center.
“I fear for her life because she has already been diagnosed with COVID,” Hack said. “I am seriously concerned about the fact that the Department of Corrections people may be working understaffed.”
Hack carried a sign that read “Stop women’s death camp.”
Pamela Brown, 41, of Oklahoma City, said her daughter is also being held at the Taft women’s prison. She said she is concerned that her daughter is not getting the mental health treatment she needs.
Her daughter, Brown said, has been moved around to various dorms and has now tested positive.
“My concern as a mom is the fact that they have been cross-contaminating them,” Brown said.
Kisha Hill, 49, of Tulsa, carried a sign that read “Hello: Inmate lives matter. Enough said.”
She said her daughter is preparing to be transferred into the state system.
“I am just scared for her,” Hill said. “I am overwhelmed. I am anxious. I am nervous.”
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said Friday that it was deploying Rapid Response Teams to prisons that are declared “hot spots.”
The teams will meet with the wardens and go through what has been described as the Hot Spot Action Plan.
The facilities will be provided additional personal protective equipment for staff, sanitation supplies and other supplies.
The teams will include those who can assist with inmate nutritional needs, according to the DOC.
“While we are taking many proactive steps to limit the spread of this virus in our facilities, we also continue to respond swiftly to hot spots that develop,” said Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow. “Our plans continue to evolve and improve as we learn more and we are committed to providing safe environments and appropriate medical care for inmates.”
This week, several Rapid Response Teams were deployed to DOC facilities that were declared hot spots.
On Monday, a team visited Northeastern Oklahoma Community Corrections Center in Vinita, according to the agency.
As many as 278 inmates at the facility were currently positive, according to the agency.
As of Friday, nearly 900 inmates throughout Oklahoma Department of Corrections prisons were listed as COVID-19 positive. That is 4% of the agency’s incarcerated population.
Barbara Hoberock
405-528-2465
barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @bhoberock
