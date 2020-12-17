Initial unemployment claims decline in Oklahoma by nearly 30% after mini-spike last week

First-time unemployment claims in Oklahoma declined by nearly 30% last week following a mini-spike in filings the week before.
The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that 4,352 Oklahoma workers filed initial claims for unemployment compensation during the week ending Saturday, a 29.4% drop from the prior week's rate, when a revised 6,168 workers sought benefits for the first time.
The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission didn’t respond to a request for comment last week on the reason for the jump in claims, which was the highest number since early September.
Initial claims have fluctuated in recent weeks, with claims hovering in the 4,600 to 5,200 range since late October.
Continued claims, meanwhile, dropped by 21% from the week ending Nov. 28, when a revised 47,184 were filed, to the week ending Dec. 5, when 37,313 were logged.
Insured unemployment in Oklahoma during the week ending Nov. 28 was 3%, the 22nd lowest rate in the U.S.
“The persistent decline in continued claims for more than six months is still trending in the right direction,” Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt said in a prepared statement.
“Initial claims have fluctuated throughout December, and the agency is keeping an eye on any noteworthy changes in this area."
The decline in claims, both initial and continuing, comes as a handful of temporary, federal unemployment programs end or are scheduled to end in the coming weeks and as Congress tries to negotiate a new bailout package.
“We continue to closely monitor any announcements coming out of Washington regarding a new stimulus package, and staff stands ready to execute on any programs or benefits the agency is directed to implement," Zumwalt said.
One of the temporary programs that ended last week was the Extended Benefits program, which paid an additional 13 weeks of unemployment benefits to those receiving regular state unemployment benefits.
The program was triggered when the state hit certain economic thresholds, which included the unemployment rate, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program had been in effect since July.
Zumwalt said in an email last week that the state has paid out more than $30 million under the Extended Benefits program, despite a Labor Department report indicating that Oklahoma had not paid any EB benefits in recent weeks.
The OESC attributed the lack of reporting to the U.S. Department of Labor to “technical difficulties.”
Meanwhile, a temporary, federal jobless program that provides up to 39 weeks of benefits for self-employed and so-called gig workers continues to show need here.
The Department of Labor reported that 9,441 self-employed workers in the state, an increase of 18 from the week before, received continued benefits under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program during the week ending Nov. 28.
Initial claims for PUA coverage also increased from 507 the week ending Dec. 5 to 553 claims the following week.
If PUA-eligible claimants reopen their businesses, they will still receive backdated unemployment benefits to when their COVID-19-related job loss or business closure occurred, according to the OESC.
The PUA program is scheduled to end Dec. 26.
Nationwide, initial jobless claims increased by 23,000 to 885,000 for the week ending Saturday, compared to the prior week.
Featured video: Extra $400 for jobless Oklahomans on hold as feds may request funds back
Gallery: Filing unemployment claims amid virus-related job losses
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.