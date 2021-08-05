Initial claims for unemployment insurance decline by 25%

New claims for unemployment benefits in the state continued their march toward prepandemic levels, declining by more than 25% last week, according to a government report.

Initial jobless claims in Oklahoma fell from a revised 3,723 filings the week ending July 24 to 2,758 the week ending Saturday, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Last week marked the lowest number of initial claims filed this year and the second lowest since the beginning of the pandemic.

The trend was similar for continued filings, with those filed after at least one week of unemployment declining by 16%, going from 32,354 the week ending July 17 to 27,044 the following week.

“Seeing unemployment claims numbers continue to fall is a positive indicator that our state is making great strides economically,” said Shelley Zumwalt, Oklahoma Employment Security Commission executive director, in a statement. “We are making significant progress as a state in returning to prepandemic unemployment numbers, and we are trending in the right direction."

The four-week moving average of initial and continued claims also declined in the most recent report.