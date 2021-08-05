Initial claims for unemployment insurance decline by 25%

New claims for unemployment benefits in the state continued their march toward prepandemic levels, declining by more than 25% last week, according to a government report.
Initial jobless claims in Oklahoma fell from a revised 3,723 filings the week ending July 24 to 2,758 the week ending Saturday, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Last week marked the lowest number of initial claims filed this year and the second lowest since the beginning of the pandemic.
The trend was similar for continued filings, with those filed after at least one week of unemployment declining by 16%, going from 32,354 the week ending July 17 to 27,044 the following week.
“Seeing unemployment claims numbers continue to fall is a positive indicator that our state is making great strides economically,” said Shelley Zumwalt, Oklahoma Employment Security Commission executive director, in a statement. “We are making significant progress as a state in returning to prepandemic unemployment numbers, and we are trending in the right direction."
The four-week moving average of initial and continued claims also declined in the most recent report.
The four-week moving average of initial claims, at 5,669 the week ending July 24, is the lowest since early January and a 20% decline from the prior week.
The four-week moving average for continued claims declined from the prior week by 6%.
Nationally, first-time claims for unemployment insurance benefits declined by 14,000 from 385,000, with Oklahoma one of 30 states to report a week over week decline in claims.
Meanwhile, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission says it is continuing to process claims for Gov. Kevin Stitt’s return-to-work incentive.
The program provides a $1,200 incentive payment to individuals who returned to work after receiving unemployment compensation in early May and continued to work for at least six consecutive weeks.
The $1,200 incentive payment is available to the first 20,000 eligible people who apply.
Zumwalt said the OESC has received about 4,000 applications for the incentive from eligible individuals.
“We’re continuing to expect an increase in applications as the month progresses,” Zumwalt said.
When the program kicked off, officials said most of the applications in the initial wave of filings were ineligible for various reasons.