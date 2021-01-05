Inhofe won't protest Electoral College vote, says it would violate his oath of office

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said Tuesday that trying to block Wednesday's formal certification of the Electoral College vote would violate his oath of office and he will not do it.
“My job on Wednesday is clear, and there are only two things I am permitted to do under the Constitution: ensure the electors are properly certified and count the electoral votes, even when I disagree with the outcome," Inhofe said in a written statement.
“To challenge a state’s certification, given how specific the Constitution is, would be a violation of my oath of office — that is not something I am willing to do and is not something Oklahomans would want me to do," he said.
U.S. Sen. James Lankford and at least two members of the state's House members have said they will protest votes from several states when Congress meets in joint session to formally certify the electoral results from each state and the District of Columbia.
Those results show Democrat Joe Biden defeating President Donald Trump 306-232. Biden also won the popular vote by about 7 million votes, or more than 4 percentage points.
Trump and his supporters, however, have pressed Congress, state election officials and now Vice President Mike Pence to throw out the results in several states where the voting was closest.
Washington observers and even most of those involved in blocking Wednesday's process admit their efforts are unlikely to succeed.
Some conservatives, including Inhofe, argue Congress has no right to overturn state election results. Some have indicated concern that by challenging the presidential election results, congressional and other races may also be called into question.
“I hear the frustration and anger from so many of my constituents — and believe me when I say that no one was more disappointed in the outcome of the presidential election on Nov. 3 than me," Inhofe said. "I wanted President Trump to win. I supported him every step of the way. I understand so many have uncertainty and are questioning of the integrity of our elections. We have a lot of work to do to restore all Americans’ confidence that our elections are held freely and fairly, with every legal vote counted — and are starting that work now.”
Although a Trump loyalist through most of the past four years, Inhofe clashed with the president last month over the defense bill, which is also Inhofe's top priority. When Trump vetoed the bill, Inhofe led a successful override.
“On Sunday, I was sworn in for my fifth full term in the United States Senate," Inhofe said. "While being sworn, I took an oath to ‘support and defend’ the Constitution and to ‘bear true faith and allegiance to the same.’ It is an oath I take very seriously, and in my 34 years in federal office, I have not and will not violate my oath."
Inhofe, 86, was re-elected in November and has said he will not stand for re-election in 2026.