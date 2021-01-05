Inhofe won't protest Electoral College vote, says it would violate his oath of office

Some conservatives, including Inhofe, argue Congress has no right to overturn state election results. Some have indicated concern that by challenging the presidential election results, congressional and other races may also be called into question.

“I hear the frustration and anger from so many of my constituents — and believe me when I say that no one was more disappointed in the outcome of the presidential election on Nov. 3 than me," Inhofe said. "I wanted President Trump to win. I supported him every step of the way. I understand so many have uncertainty and are questioning of the integrity of our elections. We have a lot of work to do to restore all Americans’ confidence that our elections are held freely and fairly, with every legal vote counted — and are starting that work now.”

Although a Trump loyalist through most of the past four years, Inhofe clashed with the president last month over the defense bill, which is also Inhofe's top priority. When Trump vetoed the bill, Inhofe led a successful override.