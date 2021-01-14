Inhofe withholds judgment on upcoming Trump impeachment trial

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe was noncommittal Thursday about the upcoming second impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

“After (Wednesday’s) vote in the House of Representatives, I expect to be serving as a juror in the near future," Inhofe said. "Unlike the proceedings last year, which followed the normal, considered process of hearings and testimony, we have not yet reviewed the House’s case. Accordingly, I will withhold further comments given my role as a prospective juror.”

Inhofe surprised many observers last week when he refused to join the rest of the state's congressional delegation in objecting to formal acknowledgment of Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Inhofe said objecting would violate his oath of office and the U.S. Constitution. In an interview, he also noted more than 50 courts have dismissed the claims of election law violations upon which the protests were based.

On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives adopted a single article of impeachment, charging Trump with inciting the mob that broke into the U.S. Capitol. Five deaths are attributed to the attack.

Trump and U.S. Sen. James Lankford joined all but one of their Republican colleagues in voting to acquit Trump on impeachment charges almost exactly one year ago.