Inhofe rips Biden administration over Afghanistan

Some analysts say Miller bears a large share of responsibility for the chaotic last few weeks of the U.S. withdrawal because it was his decision to close Bagram Air Base north of Kabul and rely solely on Kabul's commercial airport for evacuation.

Others say Miller, who opposed the withdrawal itself, had little choice given the conditions placed on U.S. forces in the final months.

Inhofe declined to comment on Tuesday's report that Trump tried to pull out all U.S. troops in January and that Milley essentially took control of the nation's nuclear arsenal and military because he and others feared that Trump might try to do something extreme.

For Inhofe and his fellow Republicans, Tuesday was all about Biden.

"We still want to know why President Biden left hundreds of Americans behind," Inhofe said. That's something we don't do in America. That's something we haven't done before."

The 11,000 Americans and Filipinos left at Corregidor during World War II might disagree, but there is no denying the widespread sentiment that a lot of people were badly let down by the U.S. exit from Afghanistan.