Inhofe, Lankford vote against $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill

U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford of Oklahoma both voted against the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the Senate on Tuesday.

Inhofe was upset that the bill bypassed the usual committee process — one in which he usually figures prominently on transportation matters — and because his amendment to add $50 billion in defense-related spending was not accepted.

He also didn't like the bill's incentives for electric vehicles and other environmental initiatives and what Inhofe said was the prioritization of mass transit over roads and highways.

“Instead of working to build a real, substantive infrastructure bill, these sideshow negotiations produced a grab-bag of bad policy decisions that weren’t vetted," Inhofe said.

Lankford voiced similar complaints, calling the bill "the first step toward the Green New Deal" and saying it is financed through "gimmicks."

“Infrastructure is important, but it’s not a crisis," Lankford said. "The better infrastructure policy would prioritize building the multitude of projects we can pay for without additional debt."

Lankford unsuccessfully proposed an amendment requiring federal contractors to confirm employees' citizenship status through the E-Verify program.