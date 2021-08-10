 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inhofe, Lankford vote against $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill
0 Comments

Inhofe, Lankford vote against $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lankford and Inhofe

Lankford (left) and Inhofe

 AP FILE

U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford of Oklahoma both voted against the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the Senate on Tuesday.

Inhofe was upset that the bill bypassed the usual committee process — one in which he usually figures prominently on transportation matters — and because his amendment to add $50 billion in defense-related spending was not accepted.

He also didn't like the bill's incentives for electric vehicles and other environmental initiatives and what Inhofe said was the prioritization of mass transit over roads and highways.

“Instead of working to build a real, substantive infrastructure bill, these sideshow negotiations produced a grab-bag of bad policy decisions that weren’t vetted," Inhofe said.

Lankford voiced similar complaints, calling the bill "the first step toward the Green New Deal" and saying it is financed through "gimmicks."

“Infrastructure is important, but it’s not a crisis," Lankford said. "The better infrastructure policy would prioritize building the multitude of projects we can pay for without additional debt."

Lankford unsuccessfully proposed an amendment requiring federal contractors to confirm employees' citizenship status through the E-Verify program.

He also wanted to delete a section dealing with gender identity as it pertains to civil rights law.

The White House said last week that Oklahoma figures to get at least $5 billion from the bill for roads and highways, rural broadband internet and other improvements.

Related video: U.S. Senate passes $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill

After months of negotiations, the U.S. Senate voted Tuesday to approve the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill without any crypto amendment. The legislative body will now send the original provision to the House of Representatives, where a resolution is to be motioned once members return from their recess in the fall. "The Hash" panel unpacks the implications for crypto.

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This tiny robot rolls inside the body and provides localized medications

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News