Inhofe, Lankford say Trump's Supreme Court nominee should be voted on before Election Day, despite statements in 2016

In April 2016, U.S. Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe had this to say about confirming a Supreme Court nomination seven months before a presidential election:

"We should continue the long-standing, election-year precedent and let Americans have a voice on the future direction of the Court," they said in a joint statement.

On Monday, both said confirming a Supreme Court nominee seven weeks before an election is fine because this time there is a Republican president and a Republican majority in the Senate.

“The precedent here is clear," Inhofe said in a written statement. "In the case of a united government, with voters having elected a Senate and White House of the same party, it is our constitutional obligation to consider a nomination of a Supreme Court justice. I look forward to a thorough and swift consideration of President Trump’s nominee.”

“I look forward to considering and voting on President Trump’s nominee to fill the Supreme Court vacancy before the end of the year," Lankford said, also in a written statement.