Inhofe, Lankford praise Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, call for more U.S. assistance

Oklahoma's two U.S. senators urged President Joe Biden and all Americans to do more to help Ukraine in its fight with Russia following Urainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's impassioned speech to Congress on Wednesday.

“This morning began with one of the most moving speeches I’ve ever heard from a foreign leader," Sen. Jim Inhofe, who has been in Congress since 1986, said in a written statement.

"His message, both in Ukrainian and English, came through loud and clear: The United States must do more, and do more now."

Speaking at a Republican news conference, Sen. James Lankford said Americans should do everything possible.

"What he was pulling from us is, remember that moment in 9/11, when you were attacked, and you wanted the whole world to come to your aid," Lankford said. "Now that’s us. We want the whole world to come to our aid. And while (the U.S. has) provided anti-tank, anti-aircraft — while we’ve provided them intelligence information, food, water, medical supplies — while we’ve continued to be able to stand alongside of them, they continue to say, ‘Do you see what’s going on? Will you help us?’

"There’s a biblical term that says if it’s within your power to act and you withhold it — that’s really what he was calling out," Lankford continued. "It’s to say, ‘You have access to aircraft that we could use. That's what we need to defend ourselves. You have access to S-300 anti-aircraft systems; you have access to those, and you’re withholding them. Don’t withhold, don’t hold back from doing good when you have the opportunity to do it.’"

Lankford extended his call to corporations and private citizens.

"Find a practical way to be able to help," he said. "There are a lot of aid organizations out there that would love to have Americans jump in to be able to help them personally. Find practical ways to be able to help.

"For any American company that’s saying they’re going to continue to be able to sell luxury products to Russia, they’re choosing income over peace," he continued. "So I would call on companies … to be able to pull back income from Russia, to allow them to feel the effects of what they’re doing to their neighbors around them."

Inhofe, who has long advocated more advanced military assistance to Ukraine, reiterated that position and said the Biden administration's offer of additional help is insufficient.

“This half-measure by (Biden) does not rise to the occasion," Inhofe said. "It’s not enough. We can and must send more now."

Inhofe noted that the Oklahoma National Guard helped train Ukrainian forces and said, "I’ve been clear that we should have been sending much more military aid to the Ukrainians, with more training. President Biden didn’t do that, and now we’re rushing to deliver aid just in time. I hope President Biden doesn’t miss this opportunity to rise to the occasion and ensure the Ukrainians have what they need to keep fighting Russian aggression.”

