Inhofe: "I've never seen Mike Pence as angry as he was today"

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe has been in Congress 34 years and in politics more than 50. As mayor of Tulsa, he once had garbage dumped on his lawn by angry residents.

But it's unlikely anything matched what he experienced Wednesday when the U.S. Capitol was stormed by people apparently intent on keeping President Donald Trump in office.

"I'd say there were at least 1,000 people in the building," Inhofe said by telephone Wednesday evening.

Inhofe hedged on who he thought might be to blame for what happened, but he allowed that Trump did not do enough to stop it.

"He's only put out one statement that I'm aware of," Inhofe said. "This was really a riot. He should have shown more disdain for the rioters. I don't want to say he should have apologized — that's not exactly accurate — but he should have expressed more disdain."

Instead, Trump directed his disdain toward Vice President Mike Pence, who refused to do what Trump wanted him to do — illegally refuse to accept the final election results in his role as Senate president.

By doing so, he may have alienated one of his most steadfast allies.

"I've known Mike Pence forever," Inhofe said Tuesday night. "I've never seen Pence as angry as he was today.