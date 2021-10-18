Inhofe, Cole praise Colin Powell

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe and 4th District Congressman Tom Cole praised former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell Monday following Powell's death at 84.

"His was a life marked by distinguished service to the nation — first in uniform, then as a diplomat and public servant," said Inhofe. "I always appreciated General Powell’s perspective and how he prioritized his long-standing relationships with Congress even when there were differences of opinions."

Although both Republicans, Powell and Inhofe did not always see eye-to-eye. A four-star general and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the the invasion of Panama and the first Persian Gulf War, Powell proved to be a political moderate as President George W. Bush's first secretary of state.

In 2007, after Powell had left the administration, Inhofe told a reporter, "I've never been one of the real strong fans of General Powell."

Cole praised Powell as "a genuinely wise and decent man."

“Secretary Powell was a role model and a patriot revered and respected by millions of Americans of every race, ethnicity and political persuasion," Cole said.