Inhofe, Cole praise Colin Powell

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe and 4th District Congressman Tom Cole praised former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell Monday following Powell's death at 84.
"His was a life marked by distinguished service to the nation — first in uniform, then as a diplomat and public servant," said Inhofe. "I always appreciated General Powell’s perspective and how he prioritized his long-standing relationships with Congress even when there were differences of opinions."
Although both Republicans, Powell and Inhofe did not always see eye-to-eye. A four-star general and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the the invasion of Panama and the first Persian Gulf War, Powell proved to be a political moderate as President George W. Bush's first secretary of state.
In 2007, after Powell had left the administration, Inhofe told a reporter, "I've never been one of the real strong fans of General Powell."
Cole praised Powell as "a genuinely wise and decent man."
“Secretary Powell was a role model and a patriot revered and respected by millions of Americans of every race, ethnicity and political persuasion," Cole said.
“During my time in politics and in Congress, I had the privilege of interacting with Colin Powell," Cole said. "While we didn’t agree on every issue, I respected his perspective, his thoughtful approach to every issue, his deep patriotism and his long and selfless service to our country.
“In the words of our greatest president, Abraham Lincoln, Colin Powell spoke to ‘the better angels of our nature.’ His calm voice in these turbulent times will be greatly missed.”