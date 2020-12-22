Indicted state Cabinet member David Ostrowe now on leave

A member of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Cabinet who was indicted last week on an attempted bribery charge has taken a leave of absence, the Tulsa World learned Tuesday.

David Ostrowe, Stitt’s secretary of digital transformation and administration, was indicted by the state’s multicounty grand jury on allegations that he tried to pressure two members of the Oklahoma Tax Commission to drop penalties and late fees owed by a business owned by former state Sen. Jason Smalley.

Ostrowe has denied the charges.

On Tuesday, a brief memo from the state’s chief operating officer, John Budd, to high-ranking officials in state government said Ostrowe had gone on leave.

It did not provide details except for some operational instructions during Ostrowe’s absence.

Stitt’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Tom Helm, an investigator with the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, alleges in an affidavit that Ostrowe tried to pressure Tax Commissioners Steve Burrage and Charles Prater to intervene in Smalley’s case and said the commission would be “punished” if they did not comply.