Increased safety at Oklahoma schools is the goal of Stitt's new executive order

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new executive order that it is hoped will make schools safer would increase active-shooter response training opportunities while renewing some previous statewide initiatives.

“Upon reviewing the recommendations made to me by the state’s top law enforcement officials, I have determined the state is underutilizing existing resources and law enforcement should enhance its current training protocols,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said in the executive order, which was filed Wednesday with the Oklahoma Secretary of State’s Office.

The executive order directs all Department of Public Safety troopers to successfully complete law enforcement active shooter emergency response training by Jan. 1.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster said the academy already teaches active shooter situations, but the executive order mandates the most up-to-date training. Troopers who have already trained on active shooter situations would be updated, he said.

All other Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training-certified law enforcement officers will be offered the training by July 1, 2023.

Foster said active shooter training is not currently required in CLEET basic academies, but they will include the training by January.

The executive order also directs the Oklahoma School Security Institute to make a risk and vulnerability assessment available to schools.

Oklahoma State School Boards Association Executive Director Shawn Hime said the Oklahoma School Security Institute already offers free risk and vulnerability assessments.

OSSI was formed in the wake of the Dec. 14, 2012, Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. It was established to evaluate school safety and provide a report to the Oklahoma Legislature with recommendations to enhance school security.

OSSI, a division of the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, as of 2018 had three full-time employees to train educators, aid in school emergency planning, and provide risk and vulnerability assessments for school sites.

The OSSI oversees legislatively mandated annual school intruder drills and a statewide tipline for students to report anything from bullying to planned attacks.

The executive order directs all schools to implement use of the Rave Panic Button by Sept. 1.

Hime said the Legislature first approved funding for the Rave Panic Button in 2019. Implementation was voluntary, Hime said.

About 60% of Oklahoma public schools have fully deployed the system, he said, adding that the OSSBA’s legal team is reviewing Stitt’s order.

There are “potential concerns about whether the governor has the authority to mandate schools adopt a security system and further whether districts could use a system from another vendor with similar capabilities that better meets a district’s needs,” Hime said.

The order gives OSSI a deadline of July 1, 2023, to offer training in behavioral threat assessment and management to every educational professional.

