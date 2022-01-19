Increased availability of in-home tests expected to curb COVID spread

OKLAHOMA CITY — State officials expect an uptick in the availability of in-home COVID-19 tests to help residents make more informed decisions to reduce the virus' spread.
“The important thing is it does get an important tool in the hands of the people out there,” said interim Health Commissioner Keith Reed. “It helps them to understand their current situation. It helps them to better understand if they would pose a risk if they were going out. It helps them to plan if they are looking at family gatherings and such.”
The free tests can be ordered at covidtests.gov, he said. The limit is four tests per household. The test kits will be shipped withing seven to 12 days, Reed said.
He gave an update Wednesday on the status of the virus during a virtual press conference.
Residents should not go to hospital emergency rooms just to be tested, Reed said.
“We want to make sure they are in the business of emergency care and not just routine COVID testing and such,” he said. “We have other means to do that.”
While having access to in-home testing is encouraging, it presents new challenges, he said.
“Currently, we have no mechanism for the reporting of these test results, making it difficult to have a full scope of reportable daily numbers,” Reed said.
As with other states, Oklahoma’s recent allocation of monoclonal antibodies, a potential treatment for people with COVID, has been insufficient to ensure adequate supply, Reed said.
The state is pursuing all avenues with its federal partners to increase allocations, he said.
“We have been successful in gaining increased monoclonal antibodies, but, unfortunately, the ones most effective against the omicron variant are in the least supply,” he said. “We will continue our efforts to get as much as possible to meet Oklahoma’s needs.”
The treatments are only used for COVID-19 patients who meet specific criteria, Reed said. They help reduce severe symptoms in very high-risk patients who have already contracted the virus, he said.
For this week, the state got about 8,000 doses of two types of monoclonal antibodies and around 500 doses of another type, cetuximab, which has shown to be the most effective against omicron, he said.
The state also got antiviral pills, including 600 Pfizer and 2,800 Merck pills, Reed said, adding that the Pfizer pill is considered to be more effective.
Reed said officials expect the surge in new COVID cases to peak soon and decline rapidly.
“But we must remember, even if that happens, our medical system will still continue to be strained for a period beyond,” he said.
Other states, such as New York, Florida, New Mexico and Louisiana, have seen a decline in cases, he said.
Dr. Gitanjali Pai, Oklahoma State Department of Health chief medical officer, said the risk of reinfection with omicron is higher than for prior variants.