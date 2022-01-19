Increased availability of in-home tests expected to curb COVID spread

OKLAHOMA CITY — State officials expect an uptick in the availability of in-home COVID-19 tests to help residents make more informed decisions to reduce the virus' spread.

“The important thing is it does get an important tool in the hands of the people out there,” said interim Health Commissioner Keith Reed. “It helps them to understand their current situation. It helps them to better understand if they would pose a risk if they were going out. It helps them to plan if they are looking at family gatherings and such.”

The free tests can be ordered at covidtests.gov, he said. The limit is four tests per household. The test kits will be shipped withing seven to 12 days, Reed said.

He gave an update Wednesday on the status of the virus during a virtual press conference.

Residents should not go to hospital emergency rooms just to be tested, Reed said.

“We want to make sure they are in the business of emergency care and not just routine COVID testing and such,” he said. “We have other means to do that.”

While having access to in-home testing is encouraging, it presents new challenges, he said.