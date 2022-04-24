Incentive package could affect tax cuts in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — A corporate tax incentive package passed by lawmakers could impact how much and what type of tax relief Oklahomans may see.

Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday is expected to sign a $698 million rebate package designed to lure a major company to the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor. The package is based on capital investment and job creation.

“I have been against tax cuts all year,” said Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah. “I personally don’t think we could move forward with any tax cuts while we are moving $698 million into a rebate package.”

The company is reportedly Panasonic. The factory is reportedly an electric battery factory.

The $698 million would be paid for up front out of state savings of about $2 billion, Thompson said.

The $2 billion includes the $698 million, he said.

State Question 640, passed in 1992, requires a super majority of the Legislature or a vote of the people to increase taxes.

“Absolutely it would be very, very difficult to raise taxes in any environment because of 640,” Thompson said. “The environment today is still very much unstable with high inflationary rates. I am not sure what the economy is going to do.”

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said the rebate package “does change the dialogue” on tax cuts.

House Speaker Charles McCall has been open to tax cuts, successfully pushing a reduction in the corporate and top personal income tax rate last year.

Also on the table is a proposal to eliminate or put a moratorium on the state’s 4.5% tax on groceries, an idea that has support among Republicans and Democrats.

The proposals do not impact what cities and counties charge.

McCall said it is possible even with the rebate package to enact a tax cut or provide inflation relief.

McCall said Oklahoma’s revenues are vastly exceeding estimates and will likely push the state’s savings accounts to $3.5 billion.

With the additional surpluses, the state could more than pay for the rebate package and inflation relief for residents, McCall said.

The state could put the grocery tax on hold, rather than reduce or eliminate it, and offer a tax rebate instead of reducing the personal income tax in an effort to avoid triggering SQ 640, McCall said.

“I think we can do both economic development and give the people of the state of Oklahoma some inflation relief,” McCall said.

The governor said the biggest cut he is supporting this year is the elimination of the grocery tax.

“We’re one of only 13 states that has a grocery tax,” Stitt said. “It is a very regressive tax. It’s something that harms everyday Oklahomans.”

Taxes are expected to be an issue as lawmakers negotiate a state budget.

Thompson said lawmakers and the governor are several weeks away from a budget agreement.

<&rule>

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.