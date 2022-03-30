Inasmuch Foundation CEO tapped by Stitt for OU board of regents

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday he has appointed Inasmuch Foundation Chairman and CEO Robert J. Ross to the University of Oklahoma board of regents.
“Bob Ross is the epitome of a great Oklahoman who has a long history of serving his community,” Stitt said. “He is passionate about making our state the best it can possibly be, loves the University of Oklahoma and will make sure our Oklahoma values are well represented in this new role.”
Inasmuch Foundation provides grants to foster journalism, education, human services and community "to improve the quality of life for Oklahomans." Prior to joining the OKC-based foundation, Ross was an attorney at McAfee & Taft.
He completed his undergraduate studies at Washington and Lee University. Ross earned a law degree from the University of Oklahoma.
“Serving the University of Oklahoma as a regent is a high honor that comes with great responsibility,” Ross said. “As a fourth-generation Oklahoman, I have a deep commitment to our state and to the university.
“I am incredibly thankful to Gov. Stitt for his confidence in me, and I am dedicated to ensuring the university continues to focus on producing the next generation of leaders in Oklahoma. I look forward to working with President Harroz and my fellow regents to position OU to excel amidst the changes in higher education and our economy.”
Ross has served on the board of directors for various groups including Acorn Growth Companies Advisory Board, Freedom Center of Oklahoma City, Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce, Oklahoma City Museum of Art, Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum, Oklahoma Public School Resource Center, and the Oklahoma State Fair.
Bob and his wife, Heather, have a daughter, Lilly, and son, Frank.
If confirmed by the Oklahoma Senate, Ross will replace Michael Cawley and serve a seven-year term expiring March 21, 2029.
Photos: A look back at Boone Pickens Stadium's history
Lewis Field 1948
Lewis Field 1957
Lewis Field 1958
Lewis Field 1964
Lewis Field 1967
Lewis Field 1972
Lewis Field 1971
Lewis Field 1981
Lewis Field 1985
Lewis Field 1990
Lewis Field 1997
Lewis Field 1998
Lewis Field 1998
Lewis Field 1999
Lewis Field 2000
Lewis Field 2000
Lewis Field 2001
Lewis Field 2001
Lewis Field 2002
Lewis Field 2003
Boone Pickens Stadium 2004
Boone Pickens Stadium 2004
Boone Pickens Stadium 2004
Boone Pickens Stadium 2005
Boone Pickens Stadium 2006
Boone Pickens Stadium 2006
Boone Pickens Stadium 2006
Boone Pickens Stadium 2007
Boone Pickens Stadium 2007
Boone Pickens Stadium 2009
Boone Pickens Stadium 2018
Boone Pickens Stadium 2021
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
The measures included a moratorium of up to two years on new business licenses, steep fee increases for large grow operations, a new procedure for obtaining business licenses and authorization for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority access to grower water and electric usage records.
How much, if any, of that will ultimately come to be is unclear, but the most likely may be House Bill 4358, by Rep. Jeff Boatman, R-Tulsa. Alone among all of those proposals, it is what is known as a "live round."
A bill that got through the House on Tuesday proposes to use blockchain technology to provide digital financial services outside regular banking system regulations — which largely exclude marijuana businesses — and monitor all aspects of a marijuana business, right down to utility usage and taxes.