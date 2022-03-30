Inasmuch Foundation CEO tapped by Stitt for OU board of regents

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday he has appointed Inasmuch Foundation Chairman and CEO Robert J. Ross to the University of Oklahoma board of regents.

“Bob Ross is the epitome of a great Oklahoman who has a long history of serving his community,” Stitt said. “He is passionate about making our state the best it can possibly be, loves the University of Oklahoma and will make sure our Oklahoma values are well represented in this new role.”

Inasmuch Foundation provides grants to foster journalism, education, human services and community "to improve the quality of life for Oklahomans." Prior to joining the OKC-based foundation, Ross was an attorney at McAfee & Taft.

He completed his undergraduate studies at Washington and Lee University. Ross earned a law degree from the University of Oklahoma.

“Serving the University of Oklahoma as a regent is a high honor that comes with great responsibility,” Ross said. “As a fourth-generation Oklahoman, I have a deep commitment to our state and to the university.

“I am incredibly thankful to Gov. Stitt for his confidence in me, and I am dedicated to ensuring the university continues to focus on producing the next generation of leaders in Oklahoma. I look forward to working with President Harroz and my fellow regents to position OU to excel amidst the changes in higher education and our economy.”

Ross has served on the board of directors for various groups including Acorn Growth Companies Advisory Board, Freedom Center of Oklahoma City, Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce, Oklahoma City Museum of Art, Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum, Oklahoma Public School Resource Center, and the Oklahoma State Fair.

Bob and his wife, Heather, have a daughter, Lilly, and son, Frank.

If confirmed by the Oklahoma Senate, Ross will replace Michael Cawley and serve a seven-year term expiring March 21, 2029.

