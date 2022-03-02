In response to Julius Jones case, Oklahoma House of Representatives moves to restrict Pardon and Parole Board

The route to clemency that spared convicted killer Julius Jones from execution last November would no longer be possible under legislation narrowly advanced from an Oklahoma House of Representatives committee on Wednesday.

House Bill 3903, by Rep. John Pfeiffer, R-Orlando, would expressly forbid the state Pardon and Parole Board from recommending clemency for death-row inmates except for "leniency and mercy," and then only to the extent that a death sentence may be commuted to life without parole.

The bill passed the Judiciary-Criminal Committee only after Speaker Pro Tem Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, was summoned to break a 5-5 tie.

The bill stems from the Pardon and Parole Board's unusual and some say unprecedented decision to hear arguments that Jones is innocent of the 1999 murder of Edmond businessman Paul Howell. The board then recommended that Gov. Kevin Stitt commute Jones' sentence to life with the possibility of parole.

Stitt ultimately chose life without parole.

Pfeiffer argued Wednesday that decisions on guilt and innocence should be made by the courts, not the Pardon and Parole Board.

"What the Pardon and Parole Board is not there to do, and has never been there to do, is to make determinations based on guilt or innocence," Pfeiffer said. "That's for the courts to decide."

Pfeiffer and Assistant Attorney General Caroline Hunt said Pardon and Parole Board hearings do not follow the same evidentiary standards as courts and should not be able to effectively overturn court decisions.

Opponents of the bill said it will eliminate a final form of relief for wrongfully convicted death-row inmates.

Pfeiffer disagreed, saying inmates could still appeal to the courts on the basis of new evidence.

Other bills advancing from Wednesday's packed committee agendas include:

• HB 4388, by Hilbert, which would allocate $20 million from state lottery proceeds to an enhanced pay program for senior teachers. Lottery proceeds already go mostly to education, but Hilbert said most of the $20 million would be like "new" money because of a sharp rise recently in lottery revenue.

• HB 3635, by Rep. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore, which would establish a series of "triggers" that could theoretically phase out the state's income tax in as little as 10 years. Income taxes are one of the state's two leading sources of revenue.

• HB 3734, by Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee, which would restructure the process for acquiring medical marijuana business licenses. It would require additional information from applicants and impose what amounts to a six-month waiting period for the issuance of a permanent license.

• HB 4154, by Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, which would revamp the Tulsa Reconciliation and Education Trust Fund Scholarship to prioritize descendants of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

• HB 3475, by Rep. Jim Grego, R-Talihina, which would allow public officials to reject open records requests deemed excessive or duplicative.

• HB 3890, by Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore, which would designate the Bible the official state book.

