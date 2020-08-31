If the Postal Service can handle Christmas, it can handle the election, Lankford says

Santa Claus was summoned to testify on behalf of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy during U.S. Sen. James Lankford's Zoom meeting with the Tulsa World on Monday.
DeJoy has been portrayed as something of a Grinch because of recent management decisions that effectively slowed mail delivery at a time when an unprecedented number of Americans are voting by mail because of COVID-19.
Lankford, though, said November's general election should be no problem for the post office, even if mailed ballots soar to 100 million or more.
"It sounds like a big number," said Lankford, a member of the Senate committee that oversees the Postal Service. "Everybody is saying, 'If they get 100 million ballots, what are they going to do?'
"My response to them is, 'Have you ever heard of something called Christmas?' In just one week at Christmas last year the Post Office handled 2.5 billion pieces of first-class mail, not even including packages."
The situation is not entirely analogous. Christmas goodies and greetings received a few days late are still welcomed warmly, for instance, while ballots that arrive a few days after the deadline are little more than junk mail.
Still, Lankford's larger point remains: 100 million extra pieces give or take is still a fairly small ripple for a business that still moves upward of 140 billion items a year.
Lankford did not disagree when it was suggested that President Donald Trump's pronouncements on the Postal Service and mail voting have added to the controversy. The senator said he has often voted by mail himself and that if others choose to do so, "that's fine."
But he also objected to what he said is "this constant push to just say, 'We're going to mail out all ballots,' or say, 'We can't stand in line, so Americans are going to have to all mail their ballots.'"
DeJoy, who became postmaster general earlier this year, has come under sharp scrutiny for policy changes that slowed first-class mail delivery, at least initially, and for the removal of mailboxes and sorting machines across the country.
He is also a large Republican donor who was not a candidate for the job of postmaster general until his name was pushed forward by Republican operatives very late in the hiring process, according to reports. He does bring to the position an extensive background in logistics, which some see as a plus and others as a conflict of interest.
Lankford said DeJoy is trying to take on decades-old problems brought on by shifting service demands and pension and health care expenses.
"It's really been an ongoing issue with the post office for about 20 years," Lankford said. "The post office has an issue with prefunding their retirement. It has an issue with health care expenses for their retirees. The Post Office is also in a transition from being a letter-carrier organization that occasionally carries packages to a package-carrying organization that occasionally carries letters."
Lankford said DeJoy is "getting all of the grief from decades of problems dumped on him, saying he's a secret Trump supporter, not a nonpartisan postmaster general. It's just not a fair comparison for him."
Historically, postmaster general was among the most partisan of government positions. For decades, postmasters general were in charge of most patronage jobs, and for awhile the position usually went to the president's campaign manager. That ended in 1971 with a massive reorganization of the service.
That reorganization set up the Postal Service as an independent agency that was expected to survive financially on its own. Postmasters general ever since have been trying to figure out how.
"(DeJoy) has been postmaster general 80 days or so. We should give him a chance to be successful," Lankford said. "There are changes that are happening, like the sorting machines. Sorting machines have been planned to come out for a very long time. That predates this postmaster.
"The blue boxes have been retired for about 10 years or so, a little bit at a time," he continued. "There aren't as many blue boxes around as there used to be, but that's not because of the last 80 days."
