If the Postal Service can handle Christmas, it can handle the election, Lankford says

Lankford did not disagree when it was suggested that President Donald Trump's pronouncements on the Postal Service and mail voting have added to the controversy. The senator said he has often voted by mail himself and that if others choose to do so, "that's fine."

But he also objected to what he said is "this constant push to just say, 'We're going to mail out all ballots,' or say, 'We can't stand in line, so Americans are going to have to all mail their ballots.'"

DeJoy, who became postmaster general earlier this year, has come under sharp scrutiny for policy changes that slowed first-class mail delivery, at least initially, and for the removal of mailboxes and sorting machines across the country.

He is also a large Republican donor who was not a candidate for the job of postmaster general until his name was pushed forward by Republican operatives very late in the hiring process, according to reports. He does bring to the position an extensive background in logistics, which some see as a plus and others as a conflict of interest.

Lankford said DeJoy is trying to take on decades-old problems brought on by shifting service demands and pension and health care expenses.