ICYMI: Tax cut taking effect Jan. 1 could make Oklahoma's rate 6th lowest in U.S.

SB 1080 raises the amount of tax credits available for the program to $50 million, with $25 million for public schools and $25 million for private schools.

The old cap for private schools was $3.5 million, while the cap for public schools was $1.5 million.

The grants can be used by families for scholarships to private schools and by public schools for innovative programs or classroom support.

“Over the past year, it’s become even more clear that education is not one-size-fits-all,” Stitt said. “Parents and students across Oklahoma want more options, and this program helps create more opportunities for kids to attend the school that best fits their needs.”

Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, said the scholarship program will favor private schools and the 35,000 students who attend them far more the 700,000 students who attend public schools.

“How can we hold their use of public dollars accountable when we can’t even hold a public virtual charter school accountable for its use of public money?” Waldron asked, referring to the probe of Epic Youth Services, a for-profit company that manages Epic Charter Schools.