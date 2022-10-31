ICYMI: Stitt, Hofmeister campaigns toss mud over Oklahoma governor candidate forums

Election season has reached the point at which campaigns and dark-money camp followers tend to either throw everything at the opposition and hope something sticks, or smile big for the cameras and try to convince voters their candidate is just plain folks.

The gubernatorial campaign includes a good deal of the former.

Last week, the camps of incumbent Kevin Stitt and Democratic opponent Joy Hofmeister got into a brief exchange of mud pies over their absences from candidate forums sponsored by agricultural organizations that have endorsed one or the other.

The Farm Bureau and Cattlemen’s Association, which has endorsed Stitt, had its forum in Lawton. Hofmeister said she was too busy with a tour of rural Oklahoma to attend.

American Farmers and Ranchers, formerly known as the Farmers Union and a Hofmeister endorser, were to have a similar event on Wednesday in Tulsa, but Stitt’s team said the timing didn’t work for him.

The AFR event was subsequently canceled, citing scheduling conflicts for both candidates.

Stitt’s team also shopped a story from the Washington Examiner — a pro-Republican website — that Hofmeister’s biography page on the Oklahoma State Department of Education website illegally included links to her campaign social media. Those had been removed by the time most reporters could look for them.

While Hofmeister campaigns mostly on her own, Stitt has rounded up some well-known names to help. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin are appearing with him this week, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the former Trump aide in line to become governor of Arkansas, has endorsed him.

Cruz is scheduled to appear at a Stitt rally in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, and Youngkin is booked for one the same day in Tulsa, at 5:15 p.m. at the Renaissance Hotel, 6808 S. 107th East Ave.

Meanwhile, a barrage of negative television, internet and mail advertisements cast just about every kind of aspersion imaginable on Stitt and Hofmeister.

This story originally published in a Sunday Political Notebook column on Oct. 30.

