Hundreds of candidates expected to file for political office this week

OKLAHOMA CITY — Hundreds of people are expected to file for legislative, congressional and other offices this week at the state Capitol.
Filing starts at 8 a.m. Wednesday and ends at 5 p.m. Friday on the ground floor.
State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax expects just under 600 candidates to file.
“Wednesday is always the busiest day for candidate filing,” Ziriax said. “It is best not to wait until the last minute on Friday, because if you do have issues with paperwork or a filing fee or anything like that that might disqualify you from making the ballot, you have time to get that fixed prior to the deadline.”
Posts up for election include two U.S. Senate seats, five U.S. House seats, governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, state superintendent, state auditor and inspector, labor commissioner, insurance commissioner and corporation commissioner.
In addition, 24 state Senate seats and 101 state House seats are up for grabs.
Filing will also include district judges, associate district judges and district attorneys.
Appellate court judges file with the secretary of state and will be on the general election retention ballot.
Contests to candidate qualifications must be filed by 5 p.m. on the Tuesday following the end of the filing period.
Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, will be seeking his third term in the state House.
“Races are hard,” Waldron said. “Races are challenging, but the voters deserve a choice. You can’t be afraid of a little opposition.”
He said knocking on doors and talking to voters is the best way to learn how to represent them.
Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, will also seek another term.
“I am excited about it,” Ford said. “At the same time, you are just kind of wondering about the unknown, if you will have an opponent or how many opponents you may have.”
Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, said the filing process is not hard but that candidates need to make sure they have their paperwork done correctly.
In 2018, during a period when teachers were demonstrating, the state had a modern record of 794 candidates file, Ziriax said.
“But going back to the early 2000s, typically the number of candidates who filed during the gubernatorial year is a little less than 600 in most cases,” Ziriax said. “My expectation for 2022 — it will be closer to the historical average than the modern record we saw in 2018.”
Candidate qualifications and the filing fees are also on the website. The fees range from $2,000 for U.S. Senate to $500 for district attorney.
The primary election is June 28, and the primary runoff is Aug. 23. The general election is Nov. 8.
1 of 16
Jasha Lyons Echo-Hawk filing
Eight-month-old Puyvfekcv Tiwaku watches as her mother, Jasha Lyons Echo-Hawk of Pawnee, just filed for House District 35. Echo-Hawk just graduated from Oklahoma State University in December. JASON COLLINGTON/Tulsa World
Tulsa World reporter Randy Krehbiel (left) speaks to Oklahoma governor candidate Gary Richardson on Wednesday at the state capitol in Oklahoma City. Wednesday was the first day state and federal candidates could file to run for office. JASON COLLINGTON/Tulsa World
Joy Hofmeister filing
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister files to run for re-election Wednesday at the state capitol in Oklahoma City. JASON COLLINGTON/Tulsa World
Todd Lamb filing
Oklahoma lieutenant governor Todd Lamb files Wednesday to run for governor at the state capitol in Oklahoma City. JASON COLLINGTON/Tulsa World
Carri Hicks filing
Eight-week-old Camilla Hicks watches as her mom, Carri, fills out paperwork after filing for state Senate District 40. Carri is a teacher in Deer Creek. JASON COLLINGTON/Tulsa World
Booker T. Washington teacher John Waldron filing
Booker T. Washington teacher John Waldron files to run for office Wednesday at the state capitol in Oklahoma City. JASON COLLINGTON/Tulsa World
Regina Goodwin filing
State Rep. Regina Goodwin filing for re-election to her office Wednesday at the state capitol in Oklahoma City. JASON COLLINGTON/Tulsa World
Tim Harris filing
Former Tulsa County District Attorney Tim Harris files to run for Congress on Wednesday at the state capitol in Oklahoma City. JASON COLLINGTON/Tulsa World
Cyndi Ralston files Wednesday to run for State House District 12 against Broken Arrow incumbent Kevin McDugle at the state capitol in Oklahoma City. JASON COLLINGTON/Tulsa World
Filing wednesday 1
Candidates file to run for office Wednesday at the state capitol in Oklahoma City. JASON COLLINGTON/Tulsa World
Gary Richardson
The first candidate to file to run for Oklahoma governor on Wednesday, Gary Richardson, stands in line at the state capitol in Oklahoma City. JASON COLLINGTON/Tulsa World
First candidates filing
The first candidates line up to file for office at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. JASON COLLINGTON/Tulsa World
Randy Krehbiel Gary Richardson filing
First 11 filing candidates
The first 11 candidates in line to file for office Wednesday morning at the state capitol in Oklahoma City. JASON COLLINGTON/Tulsa World
