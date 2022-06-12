Huge field turns CD 2 primary into a fight for survival

“Cast of thousands” was an advertising catch phrase for the 1925 film version of “Ben Hur,” but a wag might say it applies almost as well to Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District Republican primary.

With 14 entrants, the CD 2 primary isn’t as crowded as the “Ben Hur” set, but it does rather resemble the movie’s famous chariot race. Pre-1994 election results below the state level are not readily accessed, but this appears to be the largest field for a Republican election in Oklahoma since 1936, when 15 ran for corporation commissioner.

And it appears to be the most for either party since 1954, when 24 Democrats ran for secretary of state and 16 ran for governor.

To complicate the CD 2 race even more, the district stretches from the state’s northeastern corner to the Red River west of Lake Texhoma, with no dominant media market. None of the entrants is all that well known outside their home area, except perhaps former state GOP Chairman John Bennett.

In the controversial Bennett’s case, that notoriety might not be an entirely good thing.

All of the candidates have pledged undying fealty to former President Donald Trump, opposition to anything and everything current President Joe Biden is for, and devotion to the 2nd Amendment.

All of this adds up to the likelihood that no candidate will win a majority on June 28, which means an Aug. 23 runoff between the top two. The ultimate survivor, though, is almost certain to win the Nov. 8 general election against Democrat Naomi Andrews and independent Ben Robinson.

The Republican CD 2 field includes six current or former state legislators, a police chief, a former investigator, two pharmacists, two eastern Oklahoma tribal officials, at least four military veterans and one candidate who says he’d like to win but mainly wants Bennett not to.

Here, in alphabetical order, is a rundown of the field:

Guy Barker, 32, Monkey Island: A former Tulsan now serving as secretary-treasurer of the Quapaw Nation, Barker has an engineering degree from Oklahoma State University and a law degree from Oklahoma City University. He has financial interests in oil and gas and agriculture.

John Bennett, 47, Vian: The fiery ex-Marine is among the leaders of an anti-establishment Republican faction that tried to oust U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford from the party because they ultimately did not support the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election. He served five times in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

Josh Brecheen, 42, Coalgate: The former aide to the late U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn served two terms in the state Senate, where he earned a reputation for hard line opposition to abortion rights. OSU graduate. Operates a trucking and heavy-equipment company.

David Derby, 46, Owasso: A pharmacist and former state representative with a background in forensic science. During five terms in the Oklahoma House, Derby specialized in prescription and illegal drugs and in updating state technology.

Avery Frix, 28, Muskogee: Fresh out of the University of Oklahoma when first elected to the state House, Frix is giving up a safe seat after just three terms. His time in the Legislature was marked by his attention to transportation and getting cost of living increases for state pensioners. A Choctaw citizen.

Pamela Gordon, 63, McAlester: A former teacher, forensic investigator and executive director of McAlester Defense Support Services, a business group associated with the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant and other area defense industries. Says her first act if elected would be to “call my commander, and my commander is going to be Donald Trump.”

Rhonda Hopkins, 47, Rose: An unsuccessful candidate for the state House in 2016 and 2018 and for CD 2 in 2020, Hopkins has not been as visible as most of the other candidates. She is a certified nursing assistant.

Clint Johnson, 49, Tahlequah: A Vian native, Johnson served in the Marines and with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and as a district attorney’s investigator. He later trained law officers in Iraq. Johnson owns a Cherokee County ranch.

Wes Nofire, 36, Park Hill: The former professional boxer is a member of the Cherokee National Council, where he ruffled feathers with his criticism of the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision. He’s also sponsored legislation to ban abortions within Cherokee jurisdiction.

Marty Quinn, 62, Claremore: Term-limited state senator and former House member with an insurance background. Originally from southwestern Arkansas, Quinn also has experience in ranching and property management. “My bottom line is always the taxpayer,” he says.

Dustin Roberts, 38, Durant: Term-limited state representative and assistant majority floor leader. Navy veteran. Store owner. Choctaw citizen. Military issues are among Roberts’ priorities. Describes himself as “not one to seek the microphone to throw bombs at the opposition.”

Chris Schiller, 45, Muskogee: Owns and operates Economy compounding pharmacies in Muskogee and Tulsa. His interests include addressing manufacturing and supply chain issues and making the prescription drug business more responsive to consumers.

Johnny Teehee, 57, Muskogee: The Muskogee police chief talks a good deal about being raised by his traditional Cherokee grandparents in Vian. Teehee made national news last year when he agreed to speak at the funeral of a Nebraska teen killed in a shootout with Muskogee police. Teehee’s family also owns Chet’s Dairy Freeze, a longtime Muskogee institution.

Erick P. Wyatt, 43, Kingston: A combat veteran who says his epitaph should be “Does not play well with others,” Wyatt is a governmental minimalist who would do away with or drastically reduce several federal agencies. Mostly, though, he says he doesn’t want Bennett to win. The two have an ongoing quarrel about Bennett’s military record and work history.

Featured video:

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.