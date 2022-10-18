 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch: Stitt and Hofmeister debate Wednesday

Stitt and Hofmeister to debate

Gov. Kevin Stitt and Democrat challenger Joy Hofmeister are set to debate Wednesday in Oklahoma City.

 Doug Hoke, The Oklahoman file photos

Oklahoma voters can watch gubernatorial candidates Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister debate this evening from Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers Theatre.

The State Chamber of Oklahoma is sponsoring the hourlong debate, with moderators from KWTV, Channel 9, and NonDoc. The Tulsa Press Club, 415 S. Boston Ave., will host a watch party.

Find a debate livestream at facebook.com/tulsaworld starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Two other gubernatorial candidates, Libertarian Natalie Bruno and independent Ervin Yen, were not invited to participate.

