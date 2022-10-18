How to watch: Stitt and Hofmeister debate Wednesday

Oklahoma voters can watch gubernatorial candidates Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister debate this evening from Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers Theatre.
The State Chamber of Oklahoma is sponsoring the hourlong debate, with moderators from KWTV, Channel 9, and NonDoc. The Tulsa Press Club, 415 S. Boston Ave., will host a watch party.
Find a debate livestream at facebook.com/tulsaworld starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Two other gubernatorial candidates, Libertarian Natalie Bruno and independent Ervin Yen, were not invited to participate.