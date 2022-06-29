Housing renovations for Oklahoma's most at-risk juvenile offenders shows state's support for their futures, OJA director says

Oklahoma’s Office of Juvenile Affairs recently cut the ribbon on a re-envisioned and consolidated secure-care treatment center for adjudicated youths, and Executive Director Rachel Holt said that should serve as an encouraging message for all who come for a stay.

Holt joined several other officials on Friday to pose before the doors of a new residential cottage at the Central Oklahoma Juvenile Center Next Generation Campus in Tecumseh, celebrating the opening of seven of the cottages.

“The Next Generation Campus is the first time the state invested to build from scratch residential cottages and other structures specifically for this population,” Holt said in a news release. “This is a gift to OJA, to our staff and to the youth we serve every day.”

A gift not taken lightly, Holt said, emphasizing that though Oklahoma will lead the nation in the physical structure for juvenile secure care, OJA will continue to prioritize the treatment and services that occur within the bright new spaces.

The Central Oklahoma Juvenile Center campus was first opened in 1907 and has served various purposes over the years, once being known as the Oklahoma State Industrial School for Incorrigible Girls.

Sitting on 40 acres of a nearly 150-acre plat, it has housed orphans, children in need of mental health treatment, and youth adjudicated as delinquent and/or youthful offenders.

Legislation in 2017 authorized $45 million in bonds for OJA to consolidate its secure-care operations in Tecumseh, leading to the closure of its facility for girls in Norman in 2018.

Work began in August 2019, and several outdated buildings — some a century old — were demolished to make way for the 16-bed cottages and improvements to outdoor spaces, the education building, gymnasium and administration building, according to the release.

Designed to accommodate up to 144 youths, the campus also includes a new health clinic and intake center. The residential cottages have high-ceiling dayrooms, and each resident has a bedroom with a window, marking a shift from previous open-dorm style units with little natural lighting.

Secure-care operations at the Southwestern Oklahoma Juvenile Center in Manitou will move to Tecumseh later this year, the release says.

“This project was undertaken in stages, all the while the Central Oklahoma Juvenile Center was open and continuing to provide services to youth,” Karen Youngblood, chair of OJA’s board, said in the release. “This modern campus not only facilitates effective treatment for our residents, but promotes safety for our staff.

“As a result of having one centralized facility, OJA is addressing technology inefficiencies, improving medical and treatment services, providing equitable education for all youth placed in secure facilities, and saving money in transportation and travel.”

The center will house youth who have been adjudicated as youthful offenders or delinquents and placed in OJA custody from all over the state.

“This is the last stop in the juvenile justice continuum, and our residents here have the highest levels of crime, risks, needs and are most likely to have poor outcomes,” Holt said.

“Through the state’s investment in this physical space, we are telling these kids that the state believes in them, believes in their treatment, believes in their future.”

