Houses of worship trump public health, Oklahoma House decides

Places of worship could not be closed by government order during public health emergencies under legislation approved Wednesday by the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

House Bill 2648, by Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang, stems from dissatisfaction with efforts to shutter or limit attendance at such facilities. HB 2648 would prohibit complete closure but not enforcement of other public health measures such as face masks or gathering sizes.

Hill argued that closing houses of worship constitutes an infringement on First Amendment rights that override any public health considerations.

"There are rights that are inalienable, faith being the utmost of that (as) a fundamental factor of the creation of this great nation," Hill said.

Democrats argued that temporary closure of a building for safety reasons is not a "substantial burden" — the legal test for religious freedom challenges — because other means of worship are available.

"(Do) you understand our concerns have much less to do with attending church and more to do with where the attendees go afterward and (the virus) they spread?" asked Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City.