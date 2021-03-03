Houses of worship trump public health, Oklahoma House decides

Places of worship could not be closed by government order during public health emergencies under legislation approved Wednesday by the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
House Bill 2648, by Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang, stems from dissatisfaction with efforts to shutter or limit attendance at such facilities. HB 2648 would prohibit complete closure but not enforcement of other public health measures such as face masks or gathering sizes.
Hill argued that closing houses of worship constitutes an infringement on First Amendment rights that override any public health considerations.
"There are rights that are inalienable, faith being the utmost of that (as) a fundamental factor of the creation of this great nation," Hill said.
Democrats argued that temporary closure of a building for safety reasons is not a "substantial burden" — the legal test for religious freedom challenges — because other means of worship are available.
"(Do) you understand our concerns have much less to do with attending church and more to do with where the attendees go afterward and (the virus) they spread?" asked Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City.
The measure passed on a party-line 80-18 vote and now goes to the Senate.
HB 2648 was one of several advanced Wednesday aimed at limiting executive authority during emergency situations.
HB 2932, by Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, would limit the scope of federal emergency fund expenditures without legislative approval, and HB 1665, by Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, would require that such funds be sequestered in a special fund controlled by the Legislature unless otherwise specified by the federal government.
Legislative leadership has been critical of Gov. Kevin Stitt's handling of COVID-19 relief funds, and Wednesday's two measures passed with bipartisan support, although 12 Democrats did vote against West's bill.
The Democratic minority appeared to score a rare victory of sorts Wednesday when Republican leadership laid over a controversial bill after the minority party held up a vote on it for an hour with the potential to extend the timeline another hour through debate.
HB 1888, by Rep. Danny Williams, R-Seminole, would prohibit all state entities, including school districts and local governments, from conducting "any form of gender or sexual diversity training or counseling."
The penalty for violating the proposed law would be loss of all public funding.
Williams stolidly withstood an hour of interrogatories, mostly from Democrats, and answered most with a version of "I don't think this is government's job."
Williams, who served in the House as a Democrat during the 1990s, said, "I was born in 1949. We wouldn't have had this discussion in the '50s."
Among other issues, Democrats asked whether Williams' bill might create liability risks for governments no longer able to train employees on how to interact with some segments of the public.
"If you're not doing something, how can there be liability?" Williams asked.
Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, finally stepped in to lay the bill over. It can be brought back up but would have to pass off the House floor by March 11 to remain active.
In the realm of big victories for very small businesses, Rep. Lonnie Sims, R-Jenks, won approval for his bill to give snow cone stands the ability to sell hot chocolate so they could stay open year-round.