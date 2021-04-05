House to get legislation addressing issues raised by State Board of Education charter schools decision

OHLAP, also known as Oklahoma's Promise, provides tuition scholarships for low- and middle-income students who sign up for the program in middle school and meet certain academic and behavior standards.

According to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, the number of scholarship recipients has declined in recent years, from nearly 19,000 in 2013-14 to 15,347 last year.

The six-year completion rate for Oklahoma's Promise students is 49%, compared to 43% for other students.

Pugh has said he wants to "raise expectations," but educators and others warn that the prospect of having to repay a scholarship is likely to deter students already unsure whether they can afford college.

Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City, said the college president and CareerTech superintendent in his district were "just ecstatic" at the elimination of the clawback provision.

House sponsor Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, said she told Pugh that "if he wanted to keep this (bill) alive and have any hope of moving this forward, (removing the clawback) would be the direction we would have to go."

