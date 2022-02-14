House subcommittee votes to bring back income tax 'triggers'

Income and sales taxes are by far the state's leading revenue sources, but with $2.3 billion in reserves, revenue trending upward, billions more in federal aid in the pipeline and elections coming up, the Republican-led Legislature has signaled an interest in cutting taxes on everything from groceries to oil wells, with a more limited appetite for increasing outlays.

Proposed tax cuts include include major sales tax exemptions for groceries and automobiles as well as the franchise tax for businesses.

Besides HB 3635, the House Appropriations and Budget committee on revenue and taxes on Monday also voted to exempt all military retirement pensions from state income tax and restore a relatively minor tax incentive for low-producing oil and gas wells. It also voted for a tax exemption of up to $3,000 a year for caregivers and a sales-tax exemption for hearing aids.

Earlier, the House Higher Education and Career Tech Committee agreed on a proposals allowing high school sophomores take college courses for credit and to create a fund intended to reimburse colleges and universities part of the additional cost of producing more nursing and engineering students.