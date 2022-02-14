House subcommittee votes to bring back income tax 'triggers'

A plan to flatten Oklahoma's graduated income tax to a single rate and then reduce and possibly eliminate it altogether zipped so hastily through a state House of Representatives subcommittee on Monday the author did not even have time to explain it.
House Bill 3635, by Rep. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore, would set of a flat income tax rate of 4.75% for tax year 2023 and reduce it a further 0.5% in years when general revenue grows by at least 5%. Ten such reductions would bring the income tax rate to zero.
The bill also raises the state's standard deduction to $20,700 for joint filers, $13,350 for head of household and and $10,300 for individual filers.
The bill did not carry a fiscal impact statement.
The proposal is similar to measures enacted and ultimately repealed during the state revenue collapses of the 2010s. Triggers have been out of favor in the Capitol since then, but Gov. Kevin Stitt signaled their return in last week's State of the State address. Monday marked the first action on such legislation this session.
Lepak began explaining the bill but was quickly cut off by a do-pass motion and second, and HB 3635 passed 8-0.
Income and sales taxes are by far the state's leading revenue sources, but with $2.3 billion in reserves, revenue trending upward, billions more in federal aid in the pipeline and elections coming up, the Republican-led Legislature has signaled an interest in cutting taxes on everything from groceries to oil wells, with a more limited appetite for increasing outlays.
Proposed tax cuts include include major sales tax exemptions for groceries and automobiles as well as the franchise tax for businesses.
Besides HB 3635, the House Appropriations and Budget committee on revenue and taxes on Monday also voted to exempt all military retirement pensions from state income tax and restore a relatively minor tax incentive for low-producing oil and gas wells. It also voted for a tax exemption of up to $3,000 a year for caregivers and a sales-tax exemption for hearing aids.
Earlier, the House Higher Education and Career Tech Committee agreed on a proposals allowing high school sophomores take college courses for credit and to create a fund intended to reimburse colleges and universities part of the additional cost of producing more nursing and engineering students.
Neither, however, provides any money for those initiatives, and the author of both, Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, said sophomores taking college courses would probably have to pay for them.
Currently, the state pays the costs of up to 18 hours of concurrent college credit for high school seniors and up to nine hours for high school juniors.
On Monday morning, the House Natural Resources Committee advanced a $46 million Oklahoma Historical Society bond issue request that specifically excludes Tulsa's OKPOP museum. OHS Executive Director Trait Thompson said the money is need for maintenance and renovations at 23 of the agency's 26 active sites.
He said OKPOP was excluded because legislative leadership is opposed to a second bond issue for the museum, but Thompson said he is hopeful of obtaining $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to finish the facility.
The Legislature approved a $25 million bond issue for OKPOP in 2015, well short of the $43 million requested at the time.