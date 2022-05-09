House sends stricter catalytic-converter theft penalties bill to governor

Motor vehicle owners whose cars and trucks were targeted during the rash of catalytic converter thefts of recent years no doubt believe the perpetrators are deserving of a special place in Hades.

That being beyond its purview, the Oklahoma Legislature created a special place in the criminal code.

House Bill 4373, by Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, was among a half-dozen measures given final approval and sent to the governor by the House of Representatives on Monday.

The bill specifies that stealing "tires, wheels, and catalytic converters" is third-degree burglary, punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.

The new law would become effective Nov. 1 if signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Although HB 4373 was not debated or discussed Monday, a few members have in the past pointed out that stealing tires, wheels and catalytic converters is already illegal, but Ford said some authorities think the law needs more specificity.

Current law classifies "breaking and entering" vehicles for the purpose of theft as burglary. Apparently some have argued that stealing tires, wheels and catalytic converters doesn't actually involve breaking and entering, only lifting and taking.

HB 4373 addresses that by adding to the definition the words "climbs under, or uses any jack stands or any other item to raise a" vehicle.

Also Monday, the House passed and sent to the governor Ford's HB 4374, the Stephen Bernius Memorial Act.

Bernius was a Tulsa homeowner who was murdered last year by boarders in his home after he could not get a protective order against them because they were not relatives. HB 4374 addresses such situations.

One bill the House did not adopt was Speaker Charles McCall's HB 3349, which would suspend the state sales tax on groceries for two years beginning July 1. Instead, on Monday the House rejected Senate amendments — which were not substantive — and sent the bill to conference committee, a procedural move that dumps HB 3349, with its $287.2 million-a-year price tag, into the bubbling pot known as budget negotiations.

