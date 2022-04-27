House sends law enforcement consolidation, charter school reform back to Senate

This year’s nearly annual attempt to consolidate state law enforcement agencies stayed alive by the narrowest of margins on a busy Wednesday in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

With another legislative deadline looming, the House hustled through 70 bills and resolutions, among them a slew of law enforcement- and justice-related measures and a charter school reform bill on which the digital ink had barely dried.

Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, convinced the bare minimum — 51 in the 101-seat House — that Senate Bill 1612, by Sen. Kim David, R-Porter, was worth saving.

As amended by Echols, SB 1612 would combine the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation into one agency headed by a commission.

The bill passed 51-40 and is likely headed to a conference committee, where members of the House and Senate will try to work out what appear to be substantial differences.

Other bills in the same general vein winning approval included several dealing with illegal marijuana operations, establishment of a law enforcement mental wellness center, a substantial change in the process of determining the mental competency of death row inmates and a $30 million reduction in fines and fees.

The charter school bill, SB 1621, was brought to the floor late in the day as a 97-page full substitute that had been posted only two hours earlier and that few members had completely read.

Largely rewritten since coming over to the House, SB 1621 creates a new statewide charter school board to oversee both brick-and-mortar and virtual charter schools. Three of the board’s nine members would be chosen by the governor, two by the Senate president pro tem and two by the Speaker of the House. The state superintendent of public instruction and the state auditor and inspector, or their designees, would be ex officio members.

Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa, who was given the task of revising the bill, said she is satisfied the current version provides sufficient oversight and accountability without stifling charter schools.

“We need high-quality charters,” said Dills. “I don’t understand why we have an argument that we seem to want to restrict access. That’s restricting opportunities for students who need choices.

“I believe in this bill,” she said, “I believe this is the way to go.”

Not everyone agreed — the bill ultimately passed only 56-29 — but the dissenters’ biggest complaint was the rushed vote.

“I’m not saying this is a bad bill,” said Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa. “I’m saying I don’t know.”

“I’m at ‘no’ trying to get to ‘yes,’ said Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa. “We really need to get this right.”

SB 1621 now goes back to the Senate.

