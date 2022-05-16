House sends governor bills lessening unemployment benefits, adding voting restrictions

While a handful of legislators and the governor's office drafted the state budget in secret, the Oklahoma House of Representatives passed and sent to Gov. Kevin Stitt measures that reduce unemployment eligibility and complicate voting.

If signed by Stitt, House Bill 1933, by Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, would tie weeks of unemployment eligibility to average unemployment claims statewide: the fewer the claims, the fewer weeks of unemployment benefits.

The bill's sliding scale provides for as few as 16 weeks of benefits up to the current 26-week maximum. The current maximum monthly benefit is about $400.

Martinez said the bill is partly in response to a depletion of the state's unemployment fund caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying fraud, although a similar bill was under consideration when COVID hit two years ago.

Democrats called the measure "punitive" and said does not take into consideration occupational variations and differences in education and background.

Martinez argued that fast food jobs now pay more than unemployment, and that shortening eligibility during a labor shortage will help employers fill vacant positions and spur more urgent job searches.

Also Monday, the House sent HB 3364 and 3365, both by Rep. Eric Roberts, R-Oklahoma City, to Stitt.

Both are intended to make voter registration more secure and/or complicated.

HB 3364 adds requirements for on-line absentee ballot requests, including an identification number issued by the state election board.

HB 3365 adds information verification requirements, including addresses with more than five registered voters, and appears to increase the likelihood of cancelled registrations.

"We keep creating reasons to take people off the voter rolls," said Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa. "People who aren't like us. … The voters (politicians) don't want, we're going to make the rules tougher every year, without providing evidence that there's a fire, that there's a threat from voter fraud."

Roberts dismissed concerns about his legislation, saying of HB 3365, "Nowhere in this bill does it prohibit anyone from voting."

