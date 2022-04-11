House sends governor bill seeking to limit public access to images of dead law officers

Legislation its authors say would make more difficult the release of some law enforcement crime-scene images passed the Oklahoma House of Representatives and was sent to the Governor's Office on Monday.

Carried over from last session, when it cleared every hurdle except final passage in the House, Senate Bill 968, by Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, is an effort to block public access to videos such as the one showing the fatal shooting of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and wounding of Officer Aurash Zarkeshan in June 2020.

"These videos have no place out in the public," said Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa, the bill's House sponsor.

But whether SB 968 will have much practical effect is unclear. Current law already allows law enforcement agencies to withhold dashcam and bodycam video depicting deaths or dead bodies, and the Johnson video was ordered released by a Tulsa County judge because the Tulsa Police Department's version of events did not match the department's video.

SB 968 also would leave the final decision to a judge.

Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, argued that the proposed amendment to the state's Open Records Act would chisel another piece from the public's right to information.

"Any officer that's killed — nobody wants that," she said. "We're not debating whether the (shooting) was egregious. We're not debating whether life should be valued. … The problem is that there was a police report, and when people could see the video, that's when we could see the police report was inaccurate.

"These kinds of bills … tend to narrow and clamp down on the facts," Goodwin said. "Every year we come into this body and we narrow access to video cams, dash cams, body cams. It seems — no, it never works in the favor of the general public."

Dills said then-District Judge William Musseman ordered the release because state law required it in cases in which no one is actually killed. Johnson, though mortally wounded, did not die until the next day.

That was not, however, the basis for defense attorney Kevin Adams' motion leading to Musseman's order. Adams' argument involved the accuracy of police statements that his client, David Ware, "stood over" a wounded Johnson and fired three more shots into him, which the videos show he did not.

Dills said the discrepancy was "irrelevant" and that releasing the video served no legitimate purpose. She said the video's availability over the last 18 months is among the factors complicating jury selection for Ware's impending trial.

"Responsible provisions have been included in this bill to protect the public interest, the defendant, the law enforcement official and his or her family, the defense and prosecution teams, as well," Dills said.

"It protects the defendant by assuring they will have an untainted jury," she said. "It protects the public interest if a court finds the public interest or the interests of an individual outweighs the reason for denial."

