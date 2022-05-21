House sends budget to governor but postpones final adjournment

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Legislature wrapped up the budget but not the session on Friday.

Lawmakers vacated the Capitol after shipping the fiscal year 2023 spending and appropriations bills and a stack of other legislation to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s second-floor office, but they will be back next week, one way or the other.

For certain, they’ll meet in special session on Thursday and Friday to move around the shell bills that at some point will appropriate the state’s share of American Rescue Plan Act money.

They could also meet in regular session ahead of Friday’s 5 p.m. constitutional deadline to bring down the final gavel on the second regular session of the 58th Legislature.

A few regular session bills and resolutions could still be revived next week, but the main reason for lawmakers leaving themselves some slack is to override Stitt vetoes, should they come.

And they might.

Stitt has not been shy about vetoes in the past, regardless of how popular the bills have been with the Legislature. There have been murmurs, including on Friday, about override votes on some measures Stitt has already spiked this year.

On Wednesday, in a rare show of unity, lawmakers took control of the ARPA funds away from the governor and backed it up with special session call petitions signed by 42 of 48 senators and 88 of 100 representatives — an indication of override votes to spare.

The special session, whose stated purpose is distribution of the ARPA money, began concurrently with the regular session Wednesday night, although nothing of substance is likely to happen until later this summer.

In the meantime, lawmakers passed and sent to the governor a few trial balloons: regular session bills appropriating about $100 million in ARPA money for nurses’ training and local water infrastructure improvements.

The $9.8 billion general appropriations bill, passed by the Senate on Wednesday, went through the House on Friday with minimal resistance.

Democrats complained about “the process” that they said largely excludes them and most taxpayers and said the Republican majority could have done more for common education and the middle and working classes in the way of tax relief. A few maverick Republicans voted no, but the bill passed 74-15.

The nearly 30 supporting measures passed the House and Senate by similar or greater margins to reach Stitt’s desk.

Largely ignored in recent days’ furor over the budget, special sessions, abortion laws and transgender bathroom bans was the passage of a far-reaching overhaul of Medicaid.

The House gave Senate Bill 1337, by Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, final passage without any discussion or debate, despite years of controversy over the issue. As sent to Stitt, the bill directs the Oklahoma Health Care Authority to transition from a self-administered fee-for-service system to a privatized managed, or capitated, one.

Lawmakers who have fought the switch, though, said SB 1337 includes enough specificity to prevent the bad outcome of the state’s previous foray into capitated Medicaid.

Under capitated plans, management entities are paid a flat per-person amount for each patient. The costs of such plans are more predictable, but opponents argue that the quality of care is often lower, which is why lawmakers insisted on outcome standards.

Also receiving final approval was HB 4388, which creates a special revolving fund for matching grants for targeted teacher raises.

