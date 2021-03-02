House Republicans push forward with 'In God We Trust' for all state buildings

The nation’s future may rest on the words “In God We Trust” being inscribed in all 342 state-owned buildings, the Oklahoma House of Representatives decided Monday.

In truth, the House Republicans decided, because the House Democrats judged the measure pointless at best and obnoxious at worst and cast all 19 votes against House Bill 2085, by Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.

Republicans said the measure will help preserve history and unite Americans. Democrats countered that if unity was the issue, the Great Seal’s “E Pluribus Unum” — “out of many, one” — would be more appropriate.

“That goes back to 1782,” said Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City. “It predates the Constitution.”

“In God We Trust” traces its origins to the closing words of the fourth and final verse of “The Defence of Fort M’Henry,” a poem that when set to music became known as “The Star Spangled Banner.”

It became the national motto in 1956.

Carried by Rep. Jay Steagall, HB 2085 would require the words be displayed in every state building “in keeping with the placement and size of the display of the national motto in the United States Capitol Visitor Center.”