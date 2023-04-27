House Republicans closed shop and left in something of a huff after their Senate GOP brethren told them they couldn't come on the floor in that chamber for awhile Thursday afternoon.

Floor privileges, as they're known, are typically a routine courtesy, which may be why the House leadership seemed to find their revocation so galling — "the most juvenile move I’ve ever seen” during his 11 years in the Legislature, Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, told the House.

Senate leadership apparently had a similar reaction on Wednesday, when House Republicans made a great show of backing Gov. Kevin Stitt in his fight with the other chamber, which is why the Senate did what it did on Thursday.

Speaker Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said the privileges for both the House and Stitt were suspended for only a short time while the Senate considered two education bills.

“Given last year’s dramatic theatrics and lobbying efforts on the senate floor by non senate members, the pro tem temporarily suspended floor rights from House members and the governor for today’s Senate education bills," Alex Gerszewski, Treat's spokesman, said in an email.

"Pro Tem Treat wanted senators to have full focus and attention on the … bills in front of them … House members and the governor had full access and privileges to the gallery if they wanted or needed to watch the Senate.”

Following his announcement, Echols said the House would proceed with nine Senate bills graced by “good House language” and end the day by voting down a 10th Senate bill deemed too liberal.

The House Republicans' annoyance was demonstrated a few minutes later when they gave a loud cheer to a Democrat, Rep. Meloyde Blancett of Tulsa, when she described one of the “good bills” as an attempt to save legislation “the Senate screwed up.”

The sacrificial bill voted down in defiance was Senate Bill 281, by Sen. Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City, which Echols described as irredeemably “liberal.” It would have allowed people receiving Temporary Assistance for Needy Families to own a vehicle worth more than $5,000, which is the current limit.

The House did pass about 50 bills ahead of Thursday's deadline for Senate measures to get out of the House. Among those kept alive were a number of education measures and one that would require the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority to come up with a different vendor for its seed-to-sale program.

Most of the bills must go back back across the Capitol's fourth floor rotunda, where they will be up against an irate bunch of senators and, down on the second floor, a governor who's promised to veto all Senate bills until he gets what he wants on tax cuts and taxpayer funding of private schools.

Not taken up by the House and therefore consigned to the discard pile was legislation to create a $1 billion endowment fund favored by Stitt.

Among the bills sliding in ahead of the deadline was SB 516, by Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, which proposes a revamp of the state's charter school oversight. That includes doing away with a separate statewide virtual charter school board and bringing all charter schools under a single statewide board.

Also passed, although in a greatly reduced state, was SB 397, by Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain. Originally a mandate for all libraries to "inventory" their materials and classify them according to age-appropriateness, the bill as amended Thursday would instruct the Oklahoma Department of Libraries to formulate "uniform procedures to be approved by the Legislature and adopted by school districts for the review and acquisition of collection materials."

The bill calls for the proposed policies to be submitted to the Legislature next year.