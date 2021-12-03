House Republicans back special session on federal vaccine mandates

Oklahoma is part of additional court actions that are pending against vaccine mandates for federal employees, contractors and Oklahoma National Guard members.

Lawmakers last month completed a special session on redistricting.

House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said if Republicans were really concerned, they could have addressed it at that time.

“The timing is suspect to me,” she said.

Virgin said lawmakers are trying to interfere with not only what is best interest for public health, but also the dealings of private businesses.

“We always hear Republicans talk about how we should not interfere with private businesses, but when comes to scoring political points against President Biden, they are all too willing to go against their own words,” Virgin said.

She called it a political stunt.

“We are seeing a lot of those these days,” she said.

The issues surrounding federal vaccine mandates are being challenged in court, which is the proper venue, Virgin said.