House Republicans back special session on federal vaccine mandates

OKLAHOMA CITY — House Republicans said Friday they support convening a special session to pass legislation addressing federal vaccine mandates facing court challenges.
"President (Joe) Biden's unconstitutional vaccine mandates are already under court injunctions secured by House Bill 1236 legal challenges," said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka. "The injunctions are positive developments, but they are not permanent protections for Oklahomans being forced to choose between their freedom or their jobs.
“Just as House Republicans led to enact House Bill 1236, we stand ready at any time to fight overreaching federal vaccine mandates via legislation in a special session. House Republicans support securing freedom for Oklahomans immediately," McCall said.
Through a lawsuit filed using the authority and funding granted by House Bill 1236, coauthored by nearly all House Republicans, Attorney General John O'Connor secured a nationwide injunction Tuesday against attempted federal vaccine mandates for health care workers.
The injunction was the second major victory by states against federal vaccine mandates.
A prior court injunction issued against an attempted federal vaccine mandate on employers of 100 or more remains in effect while court proceedings continue.
Oklahoma is part of additional court actions that are pending against vaccine mandates for federal employees, contractors and Oklahoma National Guard members.
Lawmakers last month completed a special session on redistricting.
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said if Republicans were really concerned, they could have addressed it at that time.
“The timing is suspect to me,” she said.
Virgin said lawmakers are trying to interfere with not only what is best interest for public health, but also the dealings of private businesses.
“We always hear Republicans talk about how we should not interfere with private businesses, but when comes to scoring political points against President Biden, they are all too willing to go against their own words,” Virgin said.
She called it a political stunt.
“We are seeing a lot of those these days,” she said.
The issues surrounding federal vaccine mandates are being challenged in court, which is the proper venue, Virgin said.
Special sessions can be called by the governor or upon the signatures of two-thirds of the members of each legislative chamber. Regular session does not begin until Feb. 7.
House Republicans have 82 members in the 101-member body.