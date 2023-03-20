The Oklahoma House of Representatives didn't exactly do a 180 on corporal punishment for disabled children, but it did change direction on Monday.

Less than a week after receiving national attention for narrowly rejecting a ban on school paddling of special needs students, the House gave broad support to a narrower version of the legislation.

Even state Rep. Jim Olsen, whose forceful opposition to House Bill 1028, by Rep. John Talley, R-Stillwater, included a Bible lesson on parenting, supported it this time around.

The bill passed 84-8 after Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, worked out a compromise that limits the ban to students with "the most significant cognitive disabilities according to criteria established by the State Department of Education unless addressed in an annual individualized education program (IEP)."

Caldwell's amendment leaves in place Talley's deletion of current law that allows such children to be spanked with parent or guardian permission.

HB 1028's title was also removed, signaling an intention to continue work on it as it heads to the Senate.

In practice, relatively few Oklahoma school districts employ corporal punishment at all, and fewer still administer it to special needs children. Talley, though, said disabled children should not ever be subjected to it.

Caldwell's amendment answered concerns that the original language was too broad and infringed on parental rights. There were also some Biblical "spare-the-rod-and-spare-the-child" speeches last week.

Monday, the discussions mainly had to do with the definition of "most significant cognitive disabilities" and, again, parental authority.

With another legislative deadline on Thursday, the House plowed through about 50 bills on Monday, including HB 1028 and one other passed on reconsideration.

Among those passed were several somewhat controversial measures dealing with law enforcement.

HB 2537, by Rep. John George, R-Newalla, which would make more difficult criminal prosecution of law officers accused of excessive force.

Specifically, the bill repeals current language allowing officers to be criminally charged if their actions violate department or city use of force policy, regardless of the outcome of that violation. HB 2537 also adds the word "reasonable" to the amount of force legally permitted.

Thus, under the HB 2537, prosecutors would have to prove force was excessive and unreasonable.

"If an officer commits excessive force, he can still be criminally charged, just like always. If he commits a policy violation, that will be dealt with internally by his department," said George, long-time president of the Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police.

HB 2537 comes on the heels of another piece of HB 2161, by Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, a former Tulsa officer, which would effectively bar citizen oversight of police discipline.

Also passed Monday was HB 1144, by Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, which allows for the chief sergeants-at-arms of the House and Senate to be CLEET-certified law officers.

Traditionally, sergeants-at-arms have been mostly retired men and women acting as sort of a combination of unarmed security officers and ushers.

As a CLEET-certified officer, the sergeant-at-arms chief would have the authority to arrest individuals and perform as any other law officers. Rep. Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, said the officers would work in cooperation with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol detachment at the Capitol.

Some Democrats said they were uneasy with the idea of a law officer answering directly to speaker of the House, especially in light of recent events. Two weeks ago the Republican majority censured Rep. Mauree Turner, D-Oklahoma City, and removed Turner from committee assignments for allegedly harboring in Turner's office someone sought by troopers.

Turner denies the charges.

HB 1976, by Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, creates a special "intelligence" division within the Department of Public Safety for gathering information on people deemed a possible threat to law and order.

Humphrey's attempt to essentially repeal a 2002 state question that made cockfighting a felony in Oklahoma failed by a single vote but was held for possible reconsideration over Tuesday and Wednesday.