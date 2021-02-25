House passes bill changing school funding formula to address 'ghost students'

A bill that supporters say will make school funding more responsive to enrollment trends but which detractors say could create havoc with budgeting passed the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Wednesday.
House Bill 2078 by Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, was approved by a 68-30 vote and now heads to the Senate.
The bill would shorten from three to two the number of years’ attendance considered in calculating state aid to schools.
It would also temporarily eliminate the cap on the money districts can carry forward from one year to the next.
Education officials say the three-year period smooths out fluctuations in attendance and funding.
The bill is a companion bill to HB 2074, by House Speaker Charles McCall, which would further open the state’s school transfer rules. That bill also advanced to the Senate on a 77-22 vote Wednesday.
“This is the type of big education reform Oklahomans have overwhelmingly asked for to make our state the best place for families,” McCall, R-Atoka, said in a press release announcing the votes.
“Collectively, these reforms build on the historic education investment made three years ago by maintaining and maximizing all money in the common education system while ensuring families retain control of their children’s education decisions.
“Open transfer ensures equity regardless of geography by benefiting urban and rural areas alike. This is good education policy that works well in all parts of the state.”
During floor debate, Hilbert said his bill was “about the money following the students.” He said it originated from discussions he has had with superintendents in his district about potential funding spikes caused by students heading to online charter schools during the pandemic.
Hilbert said that if the current funding formula is not addressed, virtual charter schools could be paid for students who are no longer on their rolls after in-person classes resume. He said that using current figures, about $200 million could be spent on 55,000 “ghost students” who don’t actually exist.
“We can’t govern based on a once-in-a-hundred-year pandemic. We want to be better prepared, and we should be,” he said in his closing remarks. “But when those situations occur, we’d be foolish not to believe the Legislature can address that as these needs occur.”
Arguing against the measure, Democrats said HB 2078 doesn’t address the underlying challenges that schools face.
“The so-called reform plan we’re seeing doesn’t require any additional investment in education,” said Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa. “It’s going to call victory on a problem we haven’t solved.”
In a statement released after the votes, House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said: “While the stated rationale for House Bill 2074, which radically changes public school transfer policy, and House Bill 2078, which calls for reducing the three-year average funding formulation, is to reform public education for better outcomes, the unfortunate reality is that it will only further hurt schools and the students they serve.
“Both bills focus on pulling funding and students from schools who are struggling so as to incentivize them to ‘perform better,’” Virgin said. “The problem is this — it fundamentally does nothing to address what is truly needed to help the students in those schools.
State Education Secretary Ryan Walters had endorsed HB 2708 prior to Wednesday’s vote, signaling Gov. Kevin Stitt’s support for the measure.
In a statement released after the votes, Walters said: “The passing of House Bill 2078 and House Bill 2074 gives students the option to transfer to the public school that suits them and equips schools with the accurate funding required to provide resources for that student once they arrive.”
