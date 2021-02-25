House passes bill changing school funding formula to address 'ghost students'

“Open transfer ensures equity regardless of geography by benefiting urban and rural areas alike. This is good education policy that works well in all parts of the state.”

During floor debate, Hilbert said his bill was “about the money following the students.” He said it originated from discussions he has had with superintendents in his district about potential funding spikes caused by students heading to online charter schools during the pandemic.

Hilbert said that if the current funding formula is not addressed, virtual charter schools could be paid for students who are no longer on their rolls after in-person classes resume. He said that using current figures, about $200 million could be spent on 55,000 “ghost students” who don’t actually exist.

“We can’t govern based on a once-in-a-hundred-year pandemic. We want to be better prepared, and we should be,” he said in his closing remarks. “But when those situations occur, we’d be foolish not to believe the Legislature can address that as these needs occur.”

Arguing against the measure, Democrats said HB 2078 doesn’t address the underlying challenges that schools face.